Jan. 31, 2019, 9:11 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

It’s No. 2 for No. 2.

Former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter and his wife, supermodel Hannah Davis Jeter, welcomed their second child.

The Players Tribune, a sports website which Jeter founded, broke the news on Wednesday.

"Congratulations Derek and Hannah on the birth of your second baby girl, Story Grey Jeter," the statement reads. "Welcome to the family, #2."

It’s not clear when the baby was born.

The little girl joins big sister Bella Raine, who was born in August 2018.

Derek, 44, and Hannah, 28, began dating in 2012. They married in 2016.

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter in Miami on October 25, 2018. Romain Maurice / Getty Images

The couple never publicly announced they were expecting a second child, although Hannah confirmed she was pregnant with their first child in a blog post on The Players Tribune back in 2017.

"We want our kids’ lives to be as 'normal' as possible," the one-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model wrote. "They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

Hannah also accentuated the importance of teaching their kids to know how lucky they are.

"Derek and I will want our children to understand that the lives they’ve been given are so fortunate, in so many ways. We’ll want them to learn to help others, and to care for others, and to give back to the world."