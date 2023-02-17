Ryan Reynolds shares update on life with Blake Lively after welcoming baby No. 4

Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The infant joins sisters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

“We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” Reynolds, 46, revealed during a Feb. 13 appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch.

Reynolds did not disclose the baby's sex or name. We'll have to wait on those details.

“Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble," the "Deadpool" actor continued.

Reynolds later joked that his house is a "zoo."

Lively, 35, teased the birth of her fourth child during the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy,” Lively captioned an Instagram post, in which she is seen with Reynolds and her mother-in-law, Tammy Reynlds. In the photo, Lively is wearing jeans and no longer has a baby bump.

Lively confirmed in September on Instagram that she and Reynolds were expanding their family. In Lively’s post, she included several photos of her bump and also slammed aggressive paparazzi.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone,” the "Shallows" actor wrote at the time. “You freak me and my kids out.”

During an appearance on TODAY in November, Reynolds shared that he and Lively didn’t know the sex of their unborn child.

“We never find out until (the baby is born),” Reynolds explained.

“I know girls. So, I”m kind of hoping (for that),” he added. “But I’m ready for whatever happens.”

The following month, Reynolds gushed about his family while accepting a trophy at the People’s Choice Awards.

“Blake, my girls, you are quite literally my heart. You’re my hope. You’re my happiness,” he said. “I joke that my family exhausts me, but in reality you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”

Lively and Reynolds met on the set of their 2010 film “Green Lantern."

“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” Reynolds recalled in a 2021 episode of the "SmartLess" podcast. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’”

One week later, they bought a house together. Reynolds described their romance as a "fairy tale."

The couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in September 2022.

