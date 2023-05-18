Ireland Baldwin gives birth to daughter — and shares her first photo

Ireland Baldwin has a baby!

On May 18, the 27-year-old model alerted Instagram to her daughter's birth with a simple family photo.

"Holland," she wrote. Ireland is pictured holding her new bundle, while flanked by her boyfriend, musician André Allen Anjos, aka RAC.

Ireland's daughter's name was expected, as she shared it in January.

"We’re naming her Holland,” she said on the Girlboss Radio podcast. "I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent.

“And then I love the actress Holland Taylor," Ireland added. "I’ve always loved that name since I was young. I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland."

Ireland is the daughter of former married couple Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. Alec is remarried to Hilaria Baldwin with whom he shares seven children.

Ireland shared her pregnancy in December 2022 with an ultrasound photo captioned, "Happy New Year."

"Amazing," dad Alec commented.

Only days ago, Basinger shared her excitement over becoming a grandmother. "This was my baby... and she will soon have… hers……" she wrote on an Instagram slideshow of Ireland as an infant.