Al Pacino, 83, welcomes newborn son and reveals his name

Al Pacino is officially a father of four.

A rep for the 83-year-old actor confirmed to NBC News June 15 that he and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, welcomed a son, whom they named Roman Pacino.

The news comes about two weeks after Pacino's rep confirmed that the couple was expecting their first child together. At the time, Alfallah, 29, was eight months pregnant.

This is the "Scarface" star's fourth child, and his first with Alfallah. He is also father to 33-year-old daughter Julie Marie, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D’Angelo.

The Hollywood star and Alfallah were first spotted together in April 2022 after being spotted leaving Felix Restaurant in Venice, California.

Alfallah shared a photo of the two visiting a friend’s art exhibit in New York earlier this year in April.

As for being a father, Pacino previously expressed how he always "wanted to be there" for his children after his own father left his family when he was a toddler.

“I'm responsible for them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them,” he told The New Yorker. “So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

While appearing on TODAY June 1, Pacino’s longtime friend and former co-star Robert De Niro said he was “very happy” for the actor.

De Niro, 79, who recently welcomed his seventh child, said he had just heard that Pacino was expecting a baby.

“He’s a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him,” he said, before sharing some insight on welcoming a child later in life.

“I have certain awareness,” De Niro said. “When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that.”