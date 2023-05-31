Al Pacino’s kids: What to know about actor’s 3 children and 1 on the way

Al Pacino is going to be a father again.

The 82-year-old actor and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, are expecting their first child together, Pacino’s rep told NBC News.

Alfallah, 29, is currently eight months pregnant with Pacino's fourth child. She's been romantically linked to Pacino since April 2022.

As a dad of three, Pacino told The New Yorker that he always feels “responsible” for his kids.

“I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them,” he said at the time. “So that’s part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself.”

Read on to learn more about the three kids Pacino shares with two different women.

Julie Pacino

Al Pacino and his daughter Julie Marie Pacino in 2013. Franziska Krug / Getty Images

Pacino's first child, Julie Pacino, was born in 1989. Her mother, Jan Terrant, is an acting coach.

“I was always raised with perspective, and my mom always kept me in check and made sure that I never felt entitled or that I deserved anything because of something that my father did,” Julie told The New York Post in an interview.

Julie Pacino told The New York Post she was drawn to filmmaking at a young age. She said her parents gave her a camcorder at a young age, which she would use to direct her friends in "fake Snapple commercials" and spoofs of her dad's movies. She said for a birthday, she gave him a movie called, "Not Another Al Pacino Movie."

After graduating high school, Julie went to UCLA to play softball, per the UCLA Bruins' website, then studied film. She met the co-founder of her production company, Poverty Row Entertainment, at the New York Film Academy, and started the production company Tiny Apples in 2020.

She earned the award for best female director at the 2020 Venice Shorts Film Festival.

Anton and Olivia Pacino

Anton James Pacino, Olivia Pacino, Al Pacino, and Julie Pacino. Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

In January 2001, Pacino welcomed his twins Anton and Olivia Pacino with his then-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo.

In a 2014 interview with The New Yorker, Pacino showed off a painting of his son's. “My son painted this when he was 4. ‘New York in the Fall,’” he told the interviewer.

In 2020, Olivia Pacino wished her dad a happy Father's Day on Instagram, sharing of them together over the years.

"Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing father ever! You are my best friend," she captioned the post.