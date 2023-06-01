Fellow new dad Robert De Niro reacts to Al Pacino baby news: ‘Very happy for him’

Robert De Niro is celebrating being a new father, and he's congratulating another dad-to-be, his old friend Al Pacino.

De Niro, 79, confirmed earlier this month that he welcomed his seventh child, Gia. The actor stopped by TODAY on June 1 with producing partner Jane Rosenthal for a chat with Hoda Kotb.

Asked how fatherhood was going, De Niro offered some thoughts on his "Heat" co-star Pacino, 83, who is expecting a baby of his own with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

“Listen, Al Pacino just had a baby, I was told yesterday morning. He’s a few years older than me. God bless him. Very happy for him,” De Niro said.

Pacino, who reportedly has not welcomed the baby yet, and De Niro have appeared together in multiple movies, including "The Irishman," "Righteous Kill" and "The Godfather Part II."

De Niro was low key when asked about how he was enjoying fatherhood at a later stage in his life.

“It feels great. It feels great, yeah,” he said

“I have certain awareness,” the "Taxi Driver" star added. “When you’re older, you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics. Everything, family dynamics. You can’t avoid learning certain things and then how you can deal with those, manage them and this and that.”

De Niro has six other children, including Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with first wife Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, and Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11 with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

So what do you get the dad who has everything, Oscars included? Why, a TODAY onesie, of course.

Hoda presented him with the gift as the interview drew to a close.

“Gia, this is for you, honey,” he said, holding it up.