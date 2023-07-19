Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro welcome baby via surrogate

Maria Menounos' longtime dream of becoming a mother has finally come true.

The TV host and her husband, Keven Undergaro, have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Athena Alexandra, she confirmed on Instagram.

The couple's bundle of joy was born on June 23 via surrogate and Menounos, 45, described the experience as "the most special moment of my life."

“The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me. I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It was just pure joy,” she said in an interview with US Weekly.

Undergaro, 55, likened the moment to "Christmas morning times a million."

The couple has been open about their fertility struggles over the past decade, with Menounos calling her daughter their "miracle baby."

While reflecting on these first few weeks of motherhood, Menounos said it has been a surreal experience and “better than I could’ve ever imagined.”

“It’s euphoric. For so long, I’ve felt something’s been missing. I’d go to kids’ birthday parties, and I’d be a little sad because I wanted my own family. And now I feel so grounded, like I finally know where I belong,” she said.

Athena was born in Wisconsin, with her parents ready to welcome her at the delivery and the days leading up to her arrival. Menounos said she instantly bonded with her daughter.

"It felt amazing, but also really natural, like we had been together a long time. A psychic said she was going to be my mom from another life. So I remembered that after, and I (thought) maybe that’s what that feeling was," she said.

Menounos and Undergaro are happily taking in all the chaos a newborn brings.

"The whole house is on happy crack! My dad, her Abuelita, her baby nurse, all of us just, it’s just so much love. People say you won’t care about your dogs anymore, but if I’m not squishing Athena, I’m squishing them," Menounos said.

The new mom, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer while awaiting her daughter's arrival, also shared how she and her husband chose their baby girl's name.

"We knew we wanted a Greek name. We had a list, and everyone says when you see the baby, you’ll know, but that was totally untrue for us. We were like, “What do we do?” Athena is the goddess of war and wisdom, and Keven loved the power of that name, so that was it!" she said.