Paris Hilton says she didn’t tell her mom about the birth of her son until a week after

Paris Hilton says that as a new mother, she finally feels like she has something that’s only all hers.

In the latest episode of her podcast, “This is Paris,” the media personality explained why she and her husband, Carter Reum, decided to keep tight-lipped about her son Phoenix’s birth.

On Jan. 24, Hilton announced the birth of her son on Instagram with a picture of her newborn with his hand wrapped around her thumb. The post avoided showing her son’s face and revealing his name but did feature a caption that read, “You are already loved beyond words.”

“We’re just so excited to start our family and can’t wait for you to see him. But for now, you’ve just been keeping everything really private,” she explained in her podcast. “No one knew, literally, until he was, like, over a week old. So it was really nice just to have that with Carter, (have) our own journey together.”

Hilton noted that neither her mother, Kathy Hilton, nor her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, learned she’d given birth. According to the reality star, her very public life had played a large part in her reasoning.

“I just feel that my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything just be mine,” she added. “I feel like just my life in so many ways has been invaded.”

“I just really felt that I wanted to have this journey with us only,” she noted, adding, “It was hard to keep that in because we were so excited and wanted to tell our families, but you’re just nervous because if you tell one person then you know they tell someone and then all of a sudden it’s like in TMZ or Page Six."

She and her husband then made a pact that they would not tell anyone.

The socialite noted that, in the end, the decision to keep the news between her and Reum was worth it.

“When I introduced my mom to our baby boy, it was amazing to see the look on her face,” she added. “She was so surprised. Just the look on her face was just priceless.”

Hilton described her newborn’s arrival as surreal, saying, “It’s amazing being a mom. So weird saying that I’m a mom.”

Though determined to protect this new chapter of her life, the media personality is already filming the second season of her reality television series “Paris In Love.”

Speaking with TODAY.com in a recent interview, Hilton revealed that when it comes to the new season, she won’t be leaving much on the cutting room floor — a sign that she won’t be stepping away from the limelight entirely.

“It’s going to include everything. My whole journey, everything about becoming a new mom, my baby, running 11:11 Media, my media company, going on tour for my music, being in the studio recording, traveling on my book tour,” she said. “We’re shooting basically every single day. So they are capturing it all.”