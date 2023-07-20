IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Michael Symon's go-to grilling recipes: Skirt steak tacos and spatchcocked chicken

These summery sauces — blackberry barbecue and salsa verde — take grilled meats to another level.
By Michael Symon

Chef, television show host and author Michael Symon is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up a couple of his go-to summer entertaining recipes that showcase fresh, seasonal ingredients. He shows us how to make grilled, spatchcocked chicken with a blackberry barbecue sauce and Italian-inspired skirt steak tacos with an herbaceous, umami salsa verde.

Spatchcocked Chicken with Blackberry Barbecue Sauce

While the chicken is marinating and cooking on the grill, the barbecue sauce can be made. The chicken can rest and be served at room temperature. Blackberries are a great mid-summer fruit and complement the grilled chicken perfectly. The berries add a subtle sweetness to the sauce to play off the heat of the chiles and the acid of the vinegar.

Grilled Skirt Steak Tacos with Salsa Verde

A spicy, smoky marinade takes this skirt steak to the peak of flavor perfection. But it's the bright and briny salsa verde that takes these tacos over the top.

