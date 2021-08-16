IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steak and Corn Salad

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2-4
Courtesy Bardea
Antimo DiMeo
Ingredients

  • 2 ears leftover grilled corn (recipe linked above)
  • 4-6 ounces leftover grilled steak (recipe linked above)
  • 1 pound salad greens of choice (such as arugula, watercress and/or frisée)
  • 1 handful baby tomatoes
  • 1/4 red onion, diced
  • lemon vinaigrette, store-bought or homemade

    • Chef notes

    This fresh and easy salad is full of bright summer flavor. Here, I use leftover grilled steak and corn, but it can be customized with almost any grilled protein and veggies.

    Technique tip: Do not overdress the salad, this can result in wilted greens. I recommend to season little by little to ensure desired ratios.

    Preparation

    1.

    Using a chef's knife, cut the kernels off the corn cobs.

    2.

    Place the corn in a bowl with the salad greens, baby tomatoes, red onion and lemon vinaigrette. Toss to combine.

    3.

    If you prefer steak cold, thinly slice the steak and serve over the salad. If you prefer steak hot, warm in the oven for a few minutes. Then thinly slice and place on top of salad.

