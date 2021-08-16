COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
2-4
Ingredients
Chef notes
This fresh and easy salad is full of bright summer flavor. Here, I use leftover grilled steak and corn, but it can be customized with almost any grilled protein and veggies.
Technique tip: Do not overdress the salad, this can result in wilted greens. I recommend to season little by little to ensure desired ratios.
Preparation1.
Using a chef's knife, cut the kernels off the corn cobs.2.
Place the corn in a bowl with the salad greens, baby tomatoes, red onion and lemon vinaigrette. Toss to combine.3.
If you prefer steak cold, thinly slice the steak and serve over the salad. If you prefer steak hot, warm in the oven for a few minutes. Then thinly slice and place on top of salad.