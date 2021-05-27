Growing up in Dearborn, Michigan, I was able to experience the dynamic flavor profiles of Middle Eastern cooking at a young age. Ever since I moved away for college, I've been chasing those same flavors in my everyday cooking. These foil packets are an example of the beauty that comes out of cooking with spices such as coriander, cumin and cardamom. As summer approaches, these make-ahead foil packets are perfect for throwing on the grill minutes before dinner time.

Preparation

For the spice blend:

In a small bowl, mix together all the ingredients until well-combined.

For the foil packets:

1.

Preheat the oven or grill to 425 F.

2.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix the chicken or shiitake mushrooms, olives, garlic, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, lemon juice, olive oil and 1/2 the shawarma spice blend.

3.

Place four 18- by 12-inch pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil on the counter. Divide the rice into four servings and evenly place it in the middle of the foil. Then place the vegetable mixture on top. Finally, set a sprig of thyme into each foil pack.

4.

Bring the two opposite ends of the foil together and fold twice to seal, then fold in the other sides, creating leak-proof packets. Place the foil packets onto a baking tray and place them into the oven or directly onto the grill, close the grill and cook for 20 minutes.

5.

Carefully open the packets (hot steam will escape). Top each packet with optional Greek yogurt, lemon slices and torn mint.