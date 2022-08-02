Chef notes

This is my take on a classic Indian street corn, folded with gut-friendly kefir for a savory and delicious side dish, perfect on a hot summer day.

In this recipe, I get some nice char and burn marks on the sweet corn, then fold in with all the fresh herbs, crunchy onions, ripe pomegranate and a delicious cucumber kefir.

"Chaat" is a general term used for small bites and snacks, usually covered in multiple sauces and textures to get this burst of sweet, tangy, cool and spicy heat along with crunchy bits and all bursting with bright fresh flavors.