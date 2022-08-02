Ingredients
- 2 cups fresh spinach leaves
- 1 small handful fresh cilantro, washed and chopped (about 1/4 cup)
- 1 small handful fresh mint leaves
- 1 jalapeño
- 1 small piece fresh ginger, peeled
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar, plus more as needed
- 1/2 tablespoon coarse salt, plus more as needed
- 1 cup plain kefir or plain yogurt
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 cup chopped cucumbers, with seeds and skin
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt, plus more as needed
- 6 large ears corn, husked
- butter or coconut oil, for brushing
- 1 small red onion, diced
- 1 handful fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped (about 1/4 cup)
- 2 fresh jalapeños or Fresno chiles, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon each of your favorite ground Indian spices, such as cumin, coriander, hot chile, fennel, amchur (sour mango powder)
- 1 lime, halved
- 1 small jar tamarind, date chutney or balsamic syrup
- lime wedges, to squeeze over the mixture
- 1 small bag Indian snack mix (suji)
- fresh radish slices
- pomegranate seeds
Chef notes
This is my take on a classic Indian street corn, folded with gut-friendly kefir for a savory and delicious side dish, perfect on a hot summer day.
In this recipe, I get some nice char and burn marks on the sweet corn, then fold in with all the fresh herbs, crunchy onions, ripe pomegranate and a delicious cucumber kefir.
"Chaat" is a general term used for small bites and snacks, usually covered in multiple sauces and textures to get this burst of sweet, tangy, cool and spicy heat along with crunchy bits and all bursting with bright fresh flavors.
Preparation
For the spicy cilantro and mint sauce:
Place all ingredients into a blender, taste for salt and adjust as needed.
For the cucumber kefir:
Place all ingredients into a blender, taste for salt and adjust as needed.
For the grilled corn:
Grill the corn over medium heat to a get a light, even char. Brush lightly with butter or coconut oil if, you'd like; otherwise, just grill over indirect heat. Then carefully slice off kernels into a large bowl.
Add the remaining ingredients to the bowl with the corn, then squeeze juice from one lime.
To serve:
Drizzle in each of the sauces and finish with recommended garnishes.