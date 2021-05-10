Technique tip: Make sure to use a thermometer to measure doneness. 125 F-130 F for medium-rare. Every +10 degrees is a doneness. Med/Med well/Well.

This dish is heavy in the rotation in the Tila house! It's delicious and gives you high chef cred to your guests.

Preparation

For the chimichurri sauce:

Add all ingredients into a small food processor. Pulse about 4 to 6 times until the herbs are roughly chopped and chunky. Transfer to a serving bowl.

For the steak:

1.

Pat the flank steak dry with a paper towel. Season generously with salt and a pinch of pepper. Place in a medium bowl, and drizzle with olive oil and soy sauce. Add onions to the bowl and give it all a massage until combined.

2.

Heat a grill to high for at least 5 minutes. If using a charcoal or gas grill, wipe the grill grates down with a lightly oiled towel right before cooking to clean any char and debris. This will give you a great grill mark and help the beef from sticking.

3.

Grill the steaks directly on the frill for about 3 minutes or until well browned on one side. Turn the steaks over and add the onions to the grill. Cook for another 2 minutes or until steak is medium rare about 125 F or desired doneness. You just want the onions slightly charred but still crunchy. Transfer the steaks and onions to a cutting board and allow to rest tented for 5 minutes.

To serve:

Slice the steak against the grain into 1-inch planks. Serve with over onions and drizzle with chimichurri sauce.