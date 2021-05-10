IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

Kansas steak with fresh herb sauce and grilled vegetables
Kansas steak with fresh herb sauce and grilled vegetables.luchezar / Getty Images
Jet Tila
Ingredients

Chimichurri Sauce
  • 1 cup parsley, packed
  • 3 tablespoons cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon flaky sea salt
    • Steak
  • pounds flank steak
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 large red onion sliced into 1/2-inch rings
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

    • Chef notes

    This dish is heavy in the rotation in the Tila house! It's delicious and gives you high chef cred to your guests.

    Technique tip: Make sure to use a thermometer to measure doneness. 125 F-130 F for medium-rare. Every +10 degrees is a doneness. Med/Med well/Well.

    Swap option: Any steak will work like rib eye, filet or shoulder.

    Preparation

    For the chimichurri sauce:

    Add all ingredients into a small food processor. Pulse about 4 to 6 times until the herbs are roughly chopped and chunky. Transfer to a serving bowl.

    For the steak:

    1.

    Pat the flank steak dry with a paper towel. Season generously with salt and a pinch of pepper. Place in a medium bowl, and drizzle with olive oil and soy sauce. Add onions to the bowl and give it all a massage until combined.

    2.

    Heat a grill to high for at least 5 minutes. If using a charcoal or gas grill, wipe the grill grates down with a lightly oiled towel right before cooking to clean any char and debris. This will give you a great grill mark and help the beef from sticking.

    3.

    Grill the steaks directly on the frill for about 3 minutes or until well browned on one side. Turn the steaks over and add the onions to the grill. Cook for another 2 minutes or until steak is medium rare about 125 F or desired doneness. You just want the onions slightly charred but still crunchy. Transfer the steaks and onions to a cutting board and allow to rest tented for 5 minutes.

    To serve:

    Slice the steak against the grain into 1-inch planks. Serve with over onions and drizzle with chimichurri sauce.

    Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce

