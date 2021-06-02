IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

House of Ninja Teriyaki-Glazed Pork Burgers with Spicy Slaw

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy Will Coleman
Will Coleman
Ingredients

Spicy Cabbage Slaw
  • 1 small Napa cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 English cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons chili crisp
  • 1 tablespoon mirin
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
  • freshly ground black pepper, to taste
    • Mirin Fried Eggs
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons mirin
    • Burgers
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 1 tablespoon chili crisp
  • 1 tablespoon furikake rice seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, grated (about 2 tablespoons)
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons teriyaki glaze
  • 2 teaspoons sesame seeds (optional)
  • 4 sesame buns, sliced in half

    • Chef notes

    When Willi Ninja took over the ballroom scene in 1982, he displayed a profound appreciation for Japanese culture, so I created a teriyaki-glazed pork burger with spicy cabbage slaw in his honor. It'll surprise and delight your guests with its unexpected flavors, leaving a lasting impression — just like the legendary House of Ninja.

    Preparation

    For the spicy cabbage slaw:

    In a large bowl, toss together the cabbage, cucumbers, red onions, chili crisp, mirin, honey, soy sauce, ginger and pepper. Place in the fridge for later use or store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

    For the mirin fried eggs:

    Heat a large pan over medium heat and add in the oil. Once the oil is hot, crack in the eggs and drizzle in the mirin. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Once finished cooking, remove from the pan and onto a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside to ready to use.

    For the burgers:

    1.

    In a large bowl, mix the ground pork, chili crisp, furikake, sesame oil, grated garlic, salt and pepper. In a separate small bowl, combine the teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds (if using).

    2.

    Preheat the grill or skillet to medium heat (approximately 350- 00 F). Cook the burger patties for 5-6 minutes on one side and 4 minutes on the other. During the last 2 minutes of cooking, brush with the teriyaki glaze on both sides.

    3.

    Once finished cooking, remove from the grill or pan and allow to rest for 5-8 minutes.

    To serve:

    Place the burgers on the buns and assemble with the spicy cabbage slaw and fried eggs.

    Recipe Tags

    JapaneseComfort FoodEasyEntertainingGrillingQuickSummerEntrées

