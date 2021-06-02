When Willi Ninja took over the ballroom scene in 1982, he displayed a profound appreciation for Japanese culture, so I created a teriyaki-glazed pork burger with spicy cabbage slaw in his honor. It'll surprise and delight your guests with its unexpected flavors, leaving a lasting impression — just like the legendary House of Ninja.

Preparation

For the spicy cabbage slaw:

In a large bowl, toss together the cabbage, cucumbers, red onions, chili crisp, mirin, honey, soy sauce, ginger and pepper. Place in the fridge for later use or store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

For the mirin fried eggs:

Heat a large pan over medium heat and add in the oil. Once the oil is hot, crack in the eggs and drizzle in the mirin. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Once finished cooking, remove from the pan and onto a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside to ready to use.

For the burgers:

1.

In a large bowl, mix the ground pork, chili crisp, furikake, sesame oil, grated garlic, salt and pepper. In a separate small bowl, combine the teriyaki glaze and sesame seeds (if using).

2.

Preheat the grill or skillet to medium heat (approximately 350- 00 F). Cook the burger patties for 5-6 minutes on one side and 4 minutes on the other. During the last 2 minutes of cooking, brush with the teriyaki glaze on both sides.

3.

Once finished cooking, remove from the grill or pan and allow to rest for 5-8 minutes.

To serve:

Place the burgers on the buns and assemble with the spicy cabbage slaw and fried eggs.