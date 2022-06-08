Chef notes

This dish is incredibly simple but can be the centerpiece of a feast. Make the chimichurri in advance and it is even easier. The sauce adds the perfect blend of fresh herbs, a subtle heat and brightness from the vinegar.

Technique tip: The key to a tender bavette is to slice it against, or perpendicular, to the grain of the meat. If you have a mortar and pestle, you can skip the food processor for the chimichurri.

Swap option: This sauce is a great pairing with any steak. If you can't find a bavette, feel free to sub in your favorite cut (maybe a New York strip!).