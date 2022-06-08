Ingredients
- 4 pounds bavette, thick skirt or flap steak
- kosher salt, as needed
- flaky salt, for finishing
- 4 cloves garlic, chopped
- 1/4 cup green capers, drained
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 1/2 cup packed fresh parsley leaves
- 1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 cup packed fresh oregano leaves
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Chef notes
This dish is incredibly simple but can be the centerpiece of a feast. Make the chimichurri in advance and it is even easier. The sauce adds the perfect blend of fresh herbs, a subtle heat and brightness from the vinegar.
Technique tip: The key to a tender bavette is to slice it against, or perpendicular, to the grain of the meat. If you have a mortar and pestle, you can skip the food processor for the chimichurri.
Swap option: This sauce is a great pairing with any steak. If you can't find a bavette, feel free to sub in your favorite cut (maybe a New York strip!).
Preparation
For the steak:
Remove the steak from the fridge at least an hour before cooking to take the chill off and get it to room temperature. Season well on all sides with kosher salt and set aside.
For the real herby chimichurri:
Combine the garlic, capers, vinegar and lemon juice in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse three to four times to chop. Add the parsley, basil and oregano to the food processor, and turn on. Let the mixture form a thick paste before streaming in the olive oil. Stop the machine, scrape down the sides of the food processor bowl, and add the kosher salt and red pepper flakes. Pulse three to four more times to combine. Set aside.
To cook and serve:1.
Heat the grill to medium-high direct heat.2.
When the grill is hot, cook the steak for 2 minutes over direct heat on the first side, then flip. Continue flipping and moving the steak every 2 minutes until it has a nice char and reaches an internal temp of at least 125 F for rare, about 8 minutes total.3.
Remove the steak from the grill and let it rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Season with the flaky salt and serve with the herby chimichurri.