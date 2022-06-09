Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped scallions (from 1 to 2 bunches)
- 1 tablespoon grated ginger
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons ginger-scallion sauce (recipe above)
- 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon sambal oelek
- 5-6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- kosher salt
- freshly ground black pepper
Chef notes
The bright and fresh ginger-scallion sauce does double duty in this recipe; it's used in the marinade for the chicken and also as a dipping sauce. It's a simple and fast summer dish that's full of flavor.
Technique tips: Make the sauce and marinate the chicken ahead of time so when it comes time to eat, all you have to do is grill the chicken. If using an outdoor grill, oil the grill to prevent the chicken from sticking.
Swap options: Swap chicken for any protein of your choice, such as shrimp, salmon, steak or even tofu! Cooking times will vary. The ginger-scallion sauce can be used as a marinade, pasta salad dressing, and also makes a great dipping sauce for dumplings or egg rolls.
Preparation
For the ginger-scallion sauce:
Add all of the ingredients into a small bowl and stir to combine.
Add 2 tablespoons of the ginger-scallion sauce to a large bowl and keep the rest refrigerated until ready to use.
For the chicken thighs:1.
In the bowl with the 2 tablespoons of reserved ginger-scallion sauce, add the soy sauce, rice vinegar, vegetable oil and sambal oelek. Whisk to combine, then add the chicken thighs. Stir to coat the chicken thighs in the marinade. Let the chicken marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.2.
Preheat a grill or pan over medium-high heat. Remove the chicken to a paper towel-lined baking sheet, smooth-side up. Season the smooth side with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.3.
Transfer the chicken to the heated grill or pan, seasoned-side down. Season the underside with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Grill for 10 minutes, rotating the chicken once.4.
Flip the chicken and cook for an additional 7 to 10 minutes, until the internal temp of the chicken is 165 F and has nice grill marks. Remove the chicken to a plate.
To serve:
Serve the chicken with the remaining ginger-scallion sauce.