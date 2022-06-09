Chef notes

The bright and fresh ginger-scallion sauce does double duty in this recipe; it's used in the marinade for the chicken and also as a dipping sauce. It's a simple and fast summer dish that's full of flavor.

Technique tips: Make the sauce and marinate the chicken ahead of time so when it comes time to eat, all you have to do is grill the chicken. If using an outdoor grill, oil the grill to prevent the chicken from sticking.

Swap options: Swap chicken for any protein of your choice, such as shrimp, salmon, steak or even tofu! Cooking times will vary. The ginger-scallion sauce can be used as a marinade, pasta salad dressing, and also makes a great dipping sauce for dumplings or egg rolls.