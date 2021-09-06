This steak reminds me of summer family cookouts. My mom always used this Italian marinade, and it always turns out so good. It infuses the meat with tons of flavor and helps tenderize it, too.

Preparation

1.

Combine all the ingredients, except for the steak, in a medium-sized mixing bowl and whisk to combine.

2.

Place the flank steak in a gallon sized zip-top bag and pour the marinade over the steak, reserving a 1/2 cup of the marinade. Allow the flank steak to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to overnight.

3.

Once the steak has been appropriately marinated, remove the steak from the bag and place it on a plate, discarding the marinade left in the bag.

4.

Clean and preheat grill to high. Once the grill is up to temp, spray the grill grates with nonstick grill spray (being careful not to get the spray directly into the flames) and place the marinated flank steak on a 45-degree angle across the grill grates. Cook the steak for 4 minutes, then turn the steak 90 degrees and place the steak on a hot, unused portion of the grill to get those perfect grill marks, and continue to cook for an additional 4 minutes. After 4 minutes, flip the steak and place it on a hot unused portion of the grill on a 45-degree angle against the grill grates and cook for 4 minutes. After 4 minutes, turn the steak 90 degrees and place it on a hot, unused portion of the grill and continue to cook for 4 minutes. After 16 minutes of cooking total, check the internal temperature of the steak so that the coldest reading is around 128 F to 135 F for medium-rare to medium doneness (if the temperature is not there at this point, place the steak on the upper rack or a cool zone of the grill and cook with the lid closed and continue to check the temperature every 2 minutes until desired doneness is achieved).

5.

Once the steak is cooked, transfer to a plate or wire rack and allow to rest for at least 5 minutes before slicing.

6.

Slice the steak against the grain and transfer it back to the platter with all the juices. Drizzle the steak with the reserved 1/2 cup of Italian marinade and serve.