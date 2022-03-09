Technique tip: For super flavorful and tender steak, marinate the meat for at least 8 hours.

The beauty of this skirt steak recipe is that it cooks so quickly. Just three minutes per side and you have dinner on the table! Skirt is such a flavorful cut of meat, and this marinade makes it even more delicious. It's a versatile recipe that your family and friends will love.

Preparation

1.

Cut the steak, lengthwise, into quarters.

2.

In a large zip-top bag, combine the skirt steak, brown sugar, chipotle, soy sauce and balsamic vinegar.

3.

Seal the back and massage its contents until the steak is fully coated in the marinade; refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours.

4.

Preheat a cast-iron grill pan over high heat and remove the steak from the refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking.

5.

Remove the steak from the marinade; discard marinade.

6.

Pat the steak dry with paper towels.

7.

Brush the hot grill pan with a thin coating of the oil.

8.

Add the steaks to the grill pan and cook until browned, 3 to 4 minutes.

9.

Flip and cook until the desired degree of doneness, 3 to 4 minutes more.

10.

Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

11.

Thinly slice the steak against the grain; serve immediately.