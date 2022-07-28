Ingredients
- 1 cup strawberry vinegar
- 2½ cups blended oil
- 1 ounce chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
- 1 tablespoon honey
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 30 jumbo shrimp, shelled and deveined
- olive oil
- 12 ounces Lola Rosa lettuce
- 12 ounces gem lettuce, cleaned
- 1 pint strawberries, quartered
- 4 ounces shaved yellow squash
- 3 ounces shaved cucumbers
- 2 ounces shaved Purple Ninja radish
- 1 ounce fresh oregano, finely chopped
- 1 cup Strawberry Vinaigrette, divided (recipe above)
- 10 ounces shaved Grana Padano or Parmigiano-Reggiano
Chef notes
Summer grilling is about spending time with your family, and this is a great dish everyone will love! The best part is that it takes minimal time to prepare.
Technique tip: When shrimp turns pink, it's cooked.
Swap option: Salmon, tuna or steak.
Preparation
For the strawberry vinaigrette:
Whisk all the ingredients together in a bowl until thoroughly combined.
For the shrimp and salad:1.
In a small bowl, lightly season the shrimp with salt, pepper and a light coat of olive oil, place on the grill until they get char marks, then flip and grill until the other sides have the same.2.
Combine the lettuces, strawberries, vegetables and oregano in a suitable sized bowl and add the dressing until everything is evenly coated.3.
Plate the salad on a suitable sized platter and finish with the shaved cheese. Garnish with the grilled shrimp and serve.