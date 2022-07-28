Summer grilling is about spending time with your family, and this is a great dish everyone will love! The best part is that it takes minimal time to prepare.

Preparation

For the strawberry vinaigrette:

Whisk all the ingredients together in a bowl until thoroughly combined.

For the shrimp and salad:

1.

In a small bowl, lightly season the shrimp with salt, pepper and a light coat of olive oil, place on the grill until they get char marks, then flip and grill until the other sides have the same.

2.

Combine the lettuces, strawberries, vegetables and oregano in a suitable sized bowl and add the dressing until everything is evenly coated.

3.

Plate the salad on a suitable sized platter and finish with the shaved cheese. Garnish with the grilled shrimp and serve.