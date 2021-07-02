Ingredients
I'm making summertime a little sweeter with these irresistible Peach Caprese Burgers. They've got all the makings for a masterpiece meal: protein-packed patties layered with cheesy mozzarella, sweet and juicy peaches, aromatic basil, peppery arugula leaves (if you decide to add them in) and thick and tangy balsamic glaze.
A few Joyful pro-tips: Lightly toast your burger buns to give them structure; that way, they'll be able to absorb the yummy juices and hold the massive burgers with tons of toppings. Or, you can easily cut the carbs by using a grilled portobello mushroom "bun." Oh, and definitely make more grilled peaches than you think you need — they're super delicious.
Technique tips: The peaches should be ripe but still firm. I add 2 to 3 slices of grilled peaches per burger. Nectarines work perfectly, too. The amount of peach slices you use is really to taste and a personal preference. I tried to match my ratio of peaches to mozzarella. If you don't have a grill, you can also easily make this in a stovetop skillet.
Swap options: For a lower-carb meal, swap the bun for grilled portobello mushroom caps. Also, try adding on some baby arugula leaves, along with the basil leaves, they lend extra peppery-deliciousness and really complement the flavors.
To a large bowl, add the ground turkey, garlic and basil. Season with freshly ground black pepper to taste. Mix the ingredients together with clean hands or a rubber spatula until they are fully incorporated, being careful to not over-mix. Divide the meat mixture into four equal portions and shape it into patties, placing on a nonstick surface such as wax paper or parchment. Mist the burger tops with olive oil spray (alternatively, you can brush on the olive oil) and sprinkle salt evenly over the tops.2.
Lightly mist the sliced peaches with olive oil spray (or brush with oil) and season with freshly ground pepper. Set aside.3.
Mist an indoor or outdoor grill pan with nonstick spray and preheat. Grill burgers over medium-high heat for 6 minutes, flip, mist the new side with oil spray (or brush with oil) and sprinkle on salt. Finish grilling the second side for about 5 minutes, or until the internal temp reaches 165 F.4.
While burgers are cooking, grill peaches over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes (larger peaches will take 1-2 more minutes) or until one side has a few grill marks and starts to caramelize. The peaches will soften but should still hold their shape.5.
To serve, place each burger on a toasted bun and top with mozzarella slices. Drizzle on balsamic glaze. Layer on fresh basil leaves, grilled peaches, optional arugula and the top bun. Serve immediately.