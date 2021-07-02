Chef notes

I'm making summertime a little sweeter with these irresistible Peach Caprese Burgers. They've got all the makings for a masterpiece meal: protein-packed patties layered with cheesy mozzarella, sweet and juicy peaches, aromatic basil, peppery arugula leaves (if you decide to add them in) and thick and tangy balsamic glaze.

A few Joyful pro-tips: Lightly toast your burger buns to give them structure; that way, they'll be able to absorb the yummy juices and hold the massive burgers with tons of toppings. Or, you can easily cut the carbs by using a grilled portobello mushroom "bun." Oh, and definitely make more grilled peaches than you think you need — they're super delicious.

Technique tips: The peaches should be ripe but still firm. I add 2 to 3 slices of grilled peaches per burger. Nectarines work perfectly, too. The amount of peach slices you use is really to taste and a personal preference. I tried to match my ratio of peaches to mozzarella. If you don't have a grill, you can also easily make this in a stovetop skillet.

Swap options: For a lower-carb meal, swap the bun for grilled portobello mushroom caps. Also, try adding on some baby arugula leaves, along with the basil leaves, they lend extra peppery-deliciousness and really complement the flavors.

