Technique tip: Cook slowly over indirect heat, not over direct flame; so ribs don't burn or overcook.

The reason I love this barbecue rib recipe so much is because I'm Jamaican. Jamaican cooking is synonymous with smoked, grilled and jerk meats. You could say I have jerk barbecue sauce in my veins!

Preparation

For the peach barbecue sauce:

Add all ingredients into a medium-sized saucepot over high heat, whisk until well-incorporated, bring to a boil then simmer for 4-5 to minutes. Cool to room temperature before using.

For the dry rub:

Place all ingredients into a medium-sized mixing bowl and whisk until well-incorporated.

For the ribs:

1.

Prepare the grill to cook with indirect heat, at 275 F.

2.

Remove the membrane from the back of the ribs and pat ribs dry with paper towel.

3.

Season ribs liberally with dry rub on both sides and let the ribs sit out for 30 minutes to allow the ribs to come to room temperature and the rub to penetrate the meat.

4.

Drain wood chips and place over the hot coals, then place the ribs on the grill, fatty-side up, and cook for 2 hours.

5.

Flip the ribs fat-side down and cook for 1 hour.

6.

Double wrap each rack separately in parchment paper, pouring 1 cup apple juice and 1 tablespoon honey over each and cook for an additional hour, fatty-side up. Remove ribs from parchment paper and place ribs back on grill, glazing each rack with the peach barbecue sauce on each side, allowing about 4 to 5 minutes on each side, for ribs to get sticky and lacquered. Coat each side twice.