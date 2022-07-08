Ingredients
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons pineapple juice
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons ginger powder
- 6 tablespoons water
- 2-3 teaspoons Sriracha sauce (optional)
- 1 pineapple, sliced into rings or spears
- 4-8 handfuls (or cups) lettuce greens of choice
- 4 cups shredded cabbage
- 1 medium red bell pepper, diced
- 1 bunch scallions, chopped
- 1/2-3/4 cup roasted peanuts, roughly chopped
Chef notes
If you've been pining for the sweet taste of summer, this salad will hit the spot. I pair juicy grilled pineapple (you can use pre-cut or slice your own) with leafy greens, shredded cabbage, diced red bell pepper, chopped scallions and crunchy peanuts, then toss it with a creamy peanut dressing that you can make as spicy as you’d like. Most peanut dressing recipes call for lime juice, but here, I’ve added pineapple juice for an extra-sweet and citrusy flavor. This salad is also versatile, so you can make it your own by swapping in any veggie you have any on hand and even adding diced chicken, tofu or shrimp. You’re the boss of your toss.
Technique tip: The peanut dressing will thicken to a PB-like texture if you place in the fridge overnight. You simply need to add extra water and stir until you reach a dressing-like consistency again. It doesn’t dilute the flavor. This will be important for folks who want to make it ahead of time or who have leftovers and stash 'em in the fridge.
Preparation
For the dressing:
Add all the ingredients (except for the water) to a bowl and mix until thick and smooth. Add in the water and stir until you create a thick and creamy dressing consistency. If you’d like a thinner consistency, add an additional tablespoon of water. Add Sriracha sauce for heat, if preferred.
For the salad:
Cut the top and outer skin from pineapple and slice the pineapple into about 8 circles, about 1/2-inch-thick (alternatively, you can cut it into spears). Lay flat on a tray and mist both sides with oil spray. Place on a hot outdoor grill (or indoor grill pan) and cook until deeply golden and caramelized, about 5 to 7 minutes per side.
Place the lettuce and shredded cabbage among 4 wide shallow salad bowls. Drizzle on some peanut dressing and toss to coat veggies. Top with grilled pineapple, diced bell pepper, scallions and peanuts. Drizzle more peanut dressing over the top.