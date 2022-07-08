Chef notes

If you've been pining for the sweet taste of summer, this salad will hit the spot. I pair juicy grilled pineapple (you can use pre-cut or slice your own) with leafy greens, shredded cabbage, diced red bell pepper, chopped scallions and crunchy peanuts, then toss it with a creamy peanut dressing that you can make as spicy as you’d like. Most peanut dressing recipes call for lime juice, but here, I’ve added pineapple juice for an extra-sweet and citrusy flavor. This salad is also versatile, so you can make it your own by swapping in any veggie you have any on hand and even adding diced chicken, tofu or shrimp. You’re the boss of your toss.

Technique tip: The peanut dressing will thicken to a PB-like texture if you place in the fridge overnight. You simply need to add extra water and stir until you reach a dressing-like consistency again. It doesn’t dilute the flavor. This will be important for folks who want to make it ahead of time or who have leftovers and stash 'em in the fridge.