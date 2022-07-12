Ingredients
- 2 pounds baby Yukon gold potatoes, halved
- 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 1 tablespoon your favorite mustard
- 1 teaspoon celery seeds
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 2 tablespoons roughly chopped soft herbs (e.g. basil, cilantro, parsley, mint and tarragon)
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it comes together while you're grilling the rest of the meal. If you're firing up the grill, why not use it for everything?
Technique tip: Add all vinaigrette ingredients to a Mason jar and vigorously shake. The dressing comes together quickly and you can store it in the same container.
Swap option: You can use any kind of potato.
Special equipment: Charcoal grill
Preparation1.
In a mixing bowl, toss the potatoes with 1/3 of the olive oil. Season well with salt and pepper.2.
Lay out a double sheet of foil in a cross and place the potatoes on to it. Gather up the sides to create a foil packet and add 1/4 cup water before sealing.3.
Place directly on to the heated part of the grill and steam for 30 minutes, or until cooked through.4.
While the potatoes are steaming, whisk together the vinegar, mustard, remaining oil, celery seeds, sugar and herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.5.
Open up the foil and allow the potatoes to take on some smoke and dry out, about 5 minutes.6.
Remove the potatoes from the grill and toss with the vinaigrette. Serve.