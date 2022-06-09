Technique tips: If using wooden skewers, be sure to soak for at least 30 minutes before using to prevent burning. If using an outdoor grill, oil the grill to prevent the salmon from sticking.

The herb sauce can be used as a dip with bread or veggies or even as a dressing for a super flavorful salad.

This is a fast and easy summer meal but can be made all year round on an indoor grill pan. It's simple but super flavorful with the addition of the herb sauce. Sure to impress with not a whole lot of stress!

Preparation

For the herb sauce:

Add the olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, salt and red pepper flakes to a small food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Blend until the garlic is finely chopped.

Add in the herbs and blend until finely chopped. Transfer the herb sauce to a bowl to serve with the grilled salmon.

For the salmon:

1.

Preheat the grill to 375 F.

2.

Add the olive oil, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning to a large bowl. Whisk to combine.

3.

Add the cubed salmon, red onion and lemon quarters to the bowl, and gently toss to coat everything in the oil and seasoning.

4.

To assemble the kebabs, thread a few pieces of red onion onto an 8-inch metal skewer. Next, add a piece of salmon, followed by a quarter of lemon. Continue threading the ingredients onto the skewer until you have 4 pieces of salmon on the skewer. Set the finished kebab aside and continue the process with the remaining skewers and ingredients.

5.

Generously oil the grates of the preheated grill.

6.

Add the salmon kebabs to the grill and cook for about 2 to 3 minutes per side, until nice grill marks have formed and the salmon easily releases from the grill. This can alternatively be done on a grill pan inside.

To serve:

Remove the salmon to a serving platter and drizzle with the herb sauce. Serve with lemon wedges.