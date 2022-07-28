Technique tip: Always cook and rest steak before slicing, about 10 minutes.

This recipe gives classic Caesar salad a summery makeover. A quick turn on the grill gives the hearty lettuce great smokiness and char. Serve the salad alongside sliced sirloin steak for a guaranteed delicious dinner.

Preparation

For the preserved lemons:

1.

Slice the lemons very finely on a mandolin.

2.

Boil 1½ cups of water mixed with the sugar and pour over the top of the sliced lemons in a small bowl.

3.

Allow to sit for about 6 hours before use.

For the steak and salad:

1.

Preheat the grill to medium-high.

2.

Lightly coat the steaks with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

3.

Once the grill is heated and the steaks are seasoned, place the steak on the grates at a 45-degree angle for a few minutes, turn once, then flip the steaks and repeat until they're 135 F in the center. Allow to rest for a few minutes, holding until needed.

4.

Lightly coat romaine with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and grill for just a moment, until char marks appear. This doesn't take more than one minute on the high or hot section of the grill.

5.

Roll the romaine over and quickly grill the other side.

To serve:

1.

Lay the lettuce across a suitable sized platter and place about 3 or 4 lemon slices across the lettuce.

2.

Liberally dress the romaine with the Caesar dressing, then top with the finely grated cheese and croutons.

3.

Slice the steak and serve alongside the salad.