Bacon Barbecue Baked Beans

Courtesy David Rose
David Rose
Ingredients

  • 6 strips uncooked bacon, chopped
  • 1/2 yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (28-ounce) can barbecue baked beans
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup favorite barbecue sauce (optional)
  • 1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley, for garnish

    • Chef notes

    These baked beans get an extra smoky kick from crispy bacon, warm paprika and flavorful barbecue sauce. It pairs perfectly with just about any grilled main.

    Preparation

    1.

    Put medium-sized sauce pot on grill over medium-high heat, add bacon and sauté until browned and fat has rendered out, about 5 minutes.

    2.

    Remove cooked bacon from pan with a slotted spoon; leave reserved bacon fat in pan.

    3.

    Add onions and garlic to pan and sauté until caramelized, about 3 to 4 minutes.

    4.

    Add baked beans, 2/3 of cooked bacon, paprika and black pepper into pan. Bring to a boil then simmer for 4 to 5 minutes. Add barbecue sauce, if using, and stir to combine.

    5.

    Garnish baked beans with reserved 1/3 chopped bacon and chopped parsley.

    Recipe Tags

    SouthernComfort FoodEntertainingFourth of JulySide dishes

