These baked beans get an extra smoky kick from crispy bacon, warm paprika and flavorful barbecue sauce. It pairs perfectly with just about any grilled main.

Preparation

1.

Put medium-sized sauce pot on grill over medium-high heat, add bacon and sauté until browned and fat has rendered out, about 5 minutes.

2.

Remove cooked bacon from pan with a slotted spoon; leave reserved bacon fat in pan.

3.

Add onions and garlic to pan and sauté until caramelized, about 3 to 4 minutes.

4.

Add baked beans, 2/3 of cooked bacon, paprika and black pepper into pan. Bring to a boil then simmer for 4 to 5 minutes. Add barbecue sauce, if using, and stir to combine.

5.

Garnish baked beans with reserved 1/3 chopped bacon and chopped parsley.