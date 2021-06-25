For more tasty recipes, check out Joy’s cookbook Joy Bauer's " Superfood! " and follow her on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

From run-of-the-mill to right-off-the-grill, this smoky spin on the classic chicken Caesar salad comes together fast with little effort and big flavor. It's got charred and cheesy goodness and it's totally irresistible. Pro tip: I swap out carb-y croutons for toasted pecans or walnuts, as they deliver a similar crunch along with fabulous flavor and loads of nutrition. Also, when you’re seasoning the lettuce and chicken, you can choose to mist the lettuce and chicken breasts with olive oil spray or simply brush it on using 1 to 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Caesar the day!

Preparation

1.

Slice the romaine hearts lengthwise, retaining the root which will hold the leaves together while grilling. Liberally mist both sides with olive oil spray (alternatively, you can brush on the olive oil).

2.

Butterfly the chicken breast to create two medium-thin cutlets. Mist both sides with olive oil spray and sprinkle on the remaining salt and pepper.

3.

Place the seasoned chicken and romaine hearts on the grill, over medium to medium-high heat, for about 3 minutes per side, watching carefully to ensure the lettuce doesn't burn (use tongs carefully to flip so the leaves stay intact). The chicken is done when it reaches an internal temp of 165 F. Transfer the chicken to a plate, let it rest for a few minutes and slice into bite-size pieces.

4.

If you're including the walnuts or pecans, place on baking sheet and roast in 350 F for about 10 minutes. Watch closely so they don’t burn.

5.

To assemble, lay the lettuce on a plate and top with sliced chicken, Parmesan and a sprinkling of optional toasted walnuts or pecans. Drizzle on your favorite Caesar dressing (or prepare my light version here) and dig in!