Grilled Romaine with Caesar Dressing and Garlic Breadcrumbs

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
15 mins
SERVINGS
4
RATE THIS RECIPE
(7)
Matt Abdoo
Matt Abdoo
Ingredients

Caesar Dressing
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely grated
  • 1 teaspoon anchovy paste
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce, preferably Frank's RedHot
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 cup mayonnaise, preferably Hellman's
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
    • Garlic Breadcrumbs
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
    • Grilled Caesar
  • 2 romaine hearts
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 (2-ounce) piece Parmesan cheese
  • lemon wedges, for serving

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it adds all the smoky charred flavors of a cookout to a crisp and refreshing salad. The easy dressing adds the right balance of creaminess and tang.

    Preparation

    For the Caesar dressing:

    In a medium sized mixing bowl, whisk to combine the garlic, anchovy paste, lemon, Dijon, Frank's RedHot and Worcestershire sauce. Then whisk in the mayonnaise, grated Parmesan, salt and pepper. Adjust to your liking with additional lemon juice or salt, as desired, then transfer to a food-safe container and refrigerate until ready to use. Dressing will keep for up to a week in your refrigerator.

    For the garlic breadcrumbs:

    Warm a medium-sized sauté pan over medium heat with butter and olive oil. Once the butter is melted, add in the panko breadcrumbs and toast until lightly golden-brown. Remove the pan from the heat and toss in the garlic powder, dry parsley, dry oregano and red pepper flakes.

    Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels and allow to cool. Once cool, transfer to an airtight food-safe container and store at room temp until ready to use. Breadcrumbs will keep for up to a week.

    For the grilled Caesar:

    1.

    Clean, oil and preheat your grill to high (about 500 F).

    2.

    Once the grill is up to temperature, cut the romaine hearts in half lengthwise, keeping the core intact. Evenly drizzle the olive oil all over the cut romaine hearts and season with salt and pepper.

    3.

    Place the romaine hearts cut-side down onto the hot grill grates and cook for about 2 minutes. Turn the romaine 90 degrees and continue to cook for an additional 2 minutes.

    To serve:

    Transfer the grilled romaine to a plate or platter then generously drizzle with the Caesar Dressing, sprinkle the Garlic Breadcrumbs all over, then finish with shaved Parmesan cheese. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve immediately. 

    Grilled Romaine with Caesar Dressing and Garlic Breadcrumbs

