I love this recipe because it adds all the smoky charred flavors of a cookout to a crisp and refreshing salad. The easy dressing adds the right balance of creaminess and tang.

Preparation

For the Caesar dressing:

In a medium sized mixing bowl, whisk to combine the garlic, anchovy paste, lemon, Dijon, Frank's RedHot and Worcestershire sauce. Then whisk in the mayonnaise, grated Parmesan, salt and pepper. Adjust to your liking with additional lemon juice or salt, as desired, then transfer to a food-safe container and refrigerate until ready to use. Dressing will keep for up to a week in your refrigerator.

For the garlic breadcrumbs:

Warm a medium-sized sauté pan over medium heat with butter and olive oil. Once the butter is melted, add in the panko breadcrumbs and toast until lightly golden-brown. Remove the pan from the heat and toss in the garlic powder, dry parsley, dry oregano and red pepper flakes.

Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels and allow to cool. Once cool, transfer to an airtight food-safe container and store at room temp until ready to use. Breadcrumbs will keep for up to a week.

For the grilled Caesar:

1.

Clean, oil and preheat your grill to high (about 500 F).

2.

Once the grill is up to temperature, cut the romaine hearts in half lengthwise, keeping the core intact. Evenly drizzle the olive oil all over the cut romaine hearts and season with salt and pepper.

3.

Place the romaine hearts cut-side down onto the hot grill grates and cook for about 2 minutes. Turn the romaine 90 degrees and continue to cook for an additional 2 minutes.

To serve:

Transfer the grilled romaine to a plate or platter then generously drizzle with the Caesar Dressing, sprinkle the Garlic Breadcrumbs all over, then finish with shaved Parmesan cheese. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve immediately.