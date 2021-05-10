IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Simple Grilled Flank Steak

SERVINGS
4-6
Flank Steak
Ali Rosen
Ingredients

  • 2 pounds flank steak
  • 1 tablespoon salt

    • Chef notes

    Cooking the perfect flank steak only requires two ingredients, a little advanced prep and a hot grill.

    Preparation

    1.

    Line a sheet tray with aluminum foil. Add the flank steak and salt on both sides. Allow to sit for at least 1 hour and no more than 12. For the final 45 minutes, remove from the fridge so it gets to room temperature.

    2.

    Heat up your grill to a medium-high heat and grease it, if needed. Put the steak on the grill for 2-4 minutes and then flip it over. Cook for another 3-4 minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 125-130 F. Remove from the grill and let the meat rest for 5-10 minutes (you can tent with foil if you want to keep it warm).

    3.

    When you are ready to eat, slice the meat into thin slices against the grain, ensuring that you are cutting perpendicular to where the lines of the meat run. Top with a flavorful sauce to serve.

