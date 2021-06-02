As the ballroom scene becomes more visible with television shows like FX's "Pose" and HBO's "Legendary," it's important never to forget what ballroom represents. Rodney Balmain founded the House of Balmain in 2015, and he continues to provide space for the new generation of ballroom to grow, learn and serve on the dancefloor. Much like the House of Balmain, these burgers come to serve, proving that cooking with turkey is anything but dry or bland. The blend of bacon and turkey creates a burger that's smoky, juicy and packed with a surprise for everyone at the table. And then we're topping it off with melted brie and honey mustard to turn this into the most luxurious eating experience.

Preparation

For the jam-Dijon mustard:

Mix the jam, mustard, onion powder and black pepper in a small bowl until smooth. Set aside for later use or refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

For the tossed arugula:

In a medium bowl, toss together the arugula, lemon juice, olive oil and salt.

For the turkey burgers:

1.

Mix the ground turkey, chopped bacon, salt and ground black pepper in a large bowl. Form into four even patties.

2.

Preheat the grill or a skillet to medium heat (approximately 350-400 F).

3.

Cook the burger patties for 3-5 minutes on each side. During the last 3 minutes of cooking, top each burger with a slice of brie and let it melt. Once finished cooking, remove from the grill or pan and allow to rest for 5-8 minutes.

To serve:

Place the burgers on the onion buns and assemble with the sliced onion, tossed arugula and jam-Dijon mustard.