Chef notes

This recipe is a mostly foolproof way to make a juicy steak — perfect for summertime cooking. Grilled corn on the cob makes the perfect light and crunchy accompaniment to the juicy, seared steak.

Technique tip: Be conservative with cooking time: You can always cook longer. The basting step may be skipped but we prefer it for maximum flavor and caramelization on the steak's crust. The cast-iron pan is not required but preferred because it retains heat the best. If you do indeed skip this step, compensate by grilling longer or roasting longer.

Swap option: Prime and grass-fed preferred varieties are always preferable, but any rib-eye, strip or porterhouse will work.