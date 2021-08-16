Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe is a mostly foolproof way to make a juicy steak — perfect for summertime cooking. Grilled corn on the cob makes the perfect light and crunchy accompaniment to the juicy, seared steak.
Technique tip: Be conservative with cooking time: You can always cook longer. The basting step may be skipped but we prefer it for maximum flavor and caramelization on the steak's crust. The cast-iron pan is not required but preferred because it retains heat the best. If you do indeed skip this step, compensate by grilling longer or roasting longer.
Swap option: Prime and grass-fed preferred varieties are always preferable, but any rib-eye, strip or porterhouse will work.
Preparation
For the brine:
Whisk all the ingredients together until salt and sugar are fully dissolved.
For the steaks:1.
Place the steaks in the brine, cover and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours or up to overnight.2.
Remove steaks from brine and pat dry.3.
Place the steaks in refrigerator uncovered for 30 minutes to help dry out the surface of the meat.4.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Preheat the oven to 425 F.5.
Place meat on grill and cook for 3 minutes on each side.6.
Preheat a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat while the steaks grill.7.
Transfer steak into the hot cast-iron pan along with the butter, garlic, rosemary and thyme, and begin basting the steak with butter. Keep heat/flame on medium while basting.8.
Pop steak into oven for 3-5 minutes, depending on the doneness you prefer.9.
Remove steak from oven and let rest for a minimum of 5 minutes before cutting into steak. Top with fresh lemon juice and cracked pepper.
For the corn:1.
Place the corn on the grill and let cook for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally.2.
Remove from grill, carefully shuck the husks and clean off the corn silk.3.
Returned the cleaned corn to the hot grill and cook, turning occasionally, until charred on all sides.4.
Season with olive oil, salt, chile seasoning and lime.