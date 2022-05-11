IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grilled Steak Salad with Roasted Garlic and Blue Cheese Dressing

COOK TIME
10 mins
PREP TIME
35 mins
SERVINGS
4
Will Coleman
Will Coleman
Ingredients

Dressing
  • 2 ounces blue cheese crumbles
  • 1/4 cup mayo
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 lemon, juiced (about 2-3 tablespoons)
  • 1 small shallot, finely minced
  • 4 large cloves garlic, grated (about 2 tablespoons)
  • 1/4 cup chopped chives
  • kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Salad
  • 1½-2 pounds boneless sirloin or rib-eye steak
  • teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3/4-1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • tablespoons canola or vegetable oil
  • 3/4 pound lettuce (romaine, butter or purple lettuce)
  • 1 small head radicchio, cored and cut into bite-sized pieces (about 4 cups)
  • 1 large pear, thinly sliced
  • 1 large English cucumber, thinly sliced

Preparation

Dressing:

In a medium mixing bowl, combine together blue cheese, mayo, sour cream, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, minced shallots, garlic and chopped chives. Stir together until the dressing is smooth and the ingredients are thoroughly combined. Season with salt and pepper and adjust accordingly.

Salad:

1.

Remove the steak from the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Pat the steaks dry with paper towels; season both sides with a few pinches of salt and black pepper.

2.

Place a 12-inch pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and add oil. Once the oil shimmers, add the steak and weigh down with another cast-iron skillet or cast-iron steak weight. Cook, continuing to weigh down after you flip the steak, for about 4 minutes on each side, until both sides are browned. If your steak has a fat cap, turn the steak and sear the fat side for 1 to 2 minutes, until the fat is rendered and golden brown.

3.

Remove the steak from the pan and place it onto a plate, and cover with aluminum foil to rest for at least 10 minutes.

To serve:

Assemble your salad by placing lettuce, radicchio, sliced pear and cucumbers on a large platter or bowl. Top with dressing and sliced steak. Finally, lightly toss together and serve immediately.

