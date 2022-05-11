Preparation

Dressing:

In a medium mixing bowl, combine together blue cheese, mayo, sour cream, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, minced shallots, garlic and chopped chives. Stir together until the dressing is smooth and the ingredients are thoroughly combined. Season with salt and pepper and adjust accordingly.

Salad:

1.

Remove the steak from the fridge and let it come to room temperature. Pat the steaks dry with paper towels; season both sides with a few pinches of salt and black pepper.

2.

Place a 12-inch pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and add oil. Once the oil shimmers, add the steak and weigh down with another cast-iron skillet or cast-iron steak weight. Cook, continuing to weigh down after you flip the steak, for about 4 minutes on each side, until both sides are browned. If your steak has a fat cap, turn the steak and sear the fat side for 1 to 2 minutes, until the fat is rendered and golden brown.

3.

Remove the steak from the pan and place it onto a plate, and cover with aluminum foil to rest for at least 10 minutes.

To serve:

Assemble your salad by placing lettuce, radicchio, sliced pear and cucumbers on a large platter or bowl. Top with dressing and sliced steak. Finally, lightly toss together and serve immediately.