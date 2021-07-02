Ingredients
Chef notes
This recipe is as seasonal as it gets! Tomatoes are at their peak right now, and so is sweet and juicy corn. It couldn't be a better time to throw all these seasonal vegetables together to make a delicious salad. I added a little Middle Eastern flair to the salad by adding grilled halloumi. Halloumi is the only cheese you can grill, and once you grill it, it changes its texture and flavors completely, which goes so well with the rest of the salad. Make this super simple but super flavorful salad for your next party!
Technique tip: Use a metal bowl to gather your charred corn kernels more efficiently.
Swap option: Add chicken or shrimp instead of halloumi.
Preparation1.
Husk and grill the corn for 3 minutes on each side, a total of 8 to 9 minutes, or until charred.2.
When corn is cool, cut kernels from cobs into a bowl. Reserve.3.
Slice the halloumi into 1-inch slices.4.
In a large sauté pan or grill over high heat, cook the halloumi for 3 minutes on each side, or until golden.5.
In a blender, add lemon juice, olive oil, 2 ice cubes and mint with a pinch of salt. Blend until fully combined.6.
In a large bowl, combine the quartered tomatoes, grilled kernels and seared halloumi. Toss with minty vinaigrette. Garnish with mint leaves.