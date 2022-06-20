Ingredients
- 1 handful parsley
- 1 handful cilantro
- 1 handful mint leaves
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tablespoon pine nuts
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 pound skirt steak
- freshly ground black pepper
- garlic powder
- soy sauce
- 1 lime, juiced
Chef notes
I absolutely love skirt steak. It's so flavorful, it cooks fast and it's so easy for the summer on the grill. When you slice it thin, it's a great way to elevate a simple salad, and we also love it in tacos … if it ever makes it that far. We usually can't stop just eating it off the cutting board! To be honest, my boys aren't huge steak eaters because it can be a little tough to chew, but skirt steak almost melts in your mouth, so it's easier for them to eat, and everyone loves it.
Preparation
For the chimichurri-ish sauce:
Throw everything in a food processor and pulse until combined.
For the steak:
Season steak with pepper and garlic powder, then drizzle on soy sauce and lime juice. Let sit for a little while.
Heat grill on high. Sear steak over high heat, about 2 minutes per side. Let rest before slicing against the grain. Top with sauce and enjoy.