Dylan's Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri-ish Sauce

Dylan Dreyer and son Cal make a skirt steak with a green sauce

Dylan Dreyer
Ingredients

Chimichurri-ish Sauce
  • 1 handful parsley
  • 1 handful cilantro
  • 1 handful mint leaves
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 tablespoon pine nuts
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Steak
  • 1 pound skirt steak
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • garlic powder
  • soy sauce
  • 1 lime, juiced

Chef notes

I absolutely love skirt steak. It's so flavorful, it cooks fast and it's so easy for the summer on the grill. When you slice it thin, it's a great way to elevate a simple salad, and we also love it in tacos … if it ever makes it that far. We usually can't stop just eating it off the cutting board! To be honest, my boys aren't huge steak eaters because it can be a little tough to chew, but skirt steak almost melts in your mouth, so it's easier for them to eat, and everyone loves it.

Preparation

For the chimichurri-ish sauce:

Throw everything in a food processor and pulse until combined.

For the steak:

Season steak with pepper and garlic powder, then drizzle on soy sauce and lime juice. Let sit for a little while.

Heat grill on high. Sear steak over high heat, about 2 minutes per side. Let rest before slicing against the grain. Top with sauce and enjoy.

