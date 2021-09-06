Chef notes

As much as I love grilled meats and starchy sides, you just can't have a complete cookout without some grilled veggies. The long marination and char from the grill just bring out the best flavor in fresh vegetables.

Technique tips: Use super-hot heat to start to get great grill marks, then finish on low heat. Be sure to drain off any excess marinade before going to the grill to prevent flare-ups; those flare-ups create a really bad flavor to anything that you're grilling.

Swap option: You can use any veggie you want in this recipe.