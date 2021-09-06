Ingredients
Chef notes
As much as I love grilled meats and starchy sides, you just can't have a complete cookout without some grilled veggies. The long marination and char from the grill just bring out the best flavor in fresh vegetables.
Technique tips: Use super-hot heat to start to get great grill marks, then finish on low heat. Be sure to drain off any excess marinade before going to the grill to prevent flare-ups; those flare-ups create a really bad flavor to anything that you're grilling.
Swap option: You can use any veggie you want in this recipe.
Preparation1.
Place the sliced veggies into a large zip-top bag or plastic container.2.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, honey, water, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, salt and pepper. Pour the marinade over the veggies, reserving 1/2 cup for after the veggies are cooked. Refrigerate the marinated veggies for 1 hour or overnight.3.
Preheat grill to high. Once the grill is hot, clean with a wire grill brush and oil with nonstick grill spray, being careful not to spray directly into the flames.4.
Remove the veggies from the marinade and place the veggies evenly over the grill grates and cook for approximately 2 to 3 minutes to get beautiful grill marks. Flip the veggies and continue to cook an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until the veggies are tender. If they require more cook time, reduce the heat to low, close the lid of the grill and continue to cook an additional 2 minutes, if necessary.5.
Transfer the cooked grilled veggies to a platter, drizzle on reserved marinade and serve.