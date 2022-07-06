Chef notes

I love this recipe because it's simple, fresh and reminds me of summer. It's an easy combination of flavors and takes no time to cook, which makes it a great base recipe that you can add seasonal ingredients to.

Technique tip: To know when to flip the shrimp, wait until the edges are slightly translucent. Make sure the shrimp are spaced out in the pan so they can properly cook.

Swap option: The salad ingredients can be swapped for other favorite melons or fruit that is in season.