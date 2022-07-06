IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grilled Coconut Shrimp with Midsummer Tomato-Melon Salad

Marcus Samuelsson
Ingredients

Tomato-Melon Salad
  • 8 cherry tomatoes
  • 1 cup 1/4-inch diced watermelon
  • 1 teaspoon fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 4 leaves basil, ripped
  • 4 leaves mint, ripped
  • 3 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1/2 cup peeled cucumber, 1/4-inch died
  • salt and pepper, to taste
Coconut Shrimp and Avocado
  • 1/2 cup coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 pound 16/20 shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 avocado, cut in to 1-inch pieces
  • 1 lemon, halved
  • 1 tablespoon coconut flakes
  • salt and pepper, to taste

Chef notes

I love this recipe because it's simple, fresh and reminds me of summer. It's an easy combination of flavors and takes no time to cook, which makes it a great base recipe that you can add seasonal ingredients to.

Technique tip: To know when to flip the shrimp, wait until the edges are slightly translucent. Make sure the shrimp are spaced out in the pan so they can properly cook.

Swap option: The salad ingredients can be swapped for other favorite melons or fruit that is in season.

Preparation

For the tomato-melon salad:

Add all ingredients to a large bowl and toss until well-combined. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

For the coconut shrimp and avocado:

1.

In a medium-sized bowl, mix the coconut milk and soy sauce. Marinate the shrimp and avocado in the coconut milk for 20 minutes.

2.

Place a medium skillet on medium-high heat and add the shrimp and avocado. Grill for 2 minutes on each side.

3.

Once done cooking, remove from the heat and squeeze the lemon juice on top. Remove from the pan and plate the shrimp and avocado on top of the salad. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and garnish with coconut flakes.

