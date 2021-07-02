IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grilled Za'atar Chicken

COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
Za'atar Chicken
Edy's Grocer
Edouard Massih
COOK TIME
25 mins
PREP TIME
10 mins
SERVINGS
4-6
Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup za'atar
  • 2 tablespoons sumac
  • 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely grated
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2-3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • chopped scallions and mint, to garnish

    • Chef notes

    People are always asking me different ways to use my favorite seasoning of all time — za'atar. I have to say the quickest and the most efficient way of adding a ton of flavor to protein is making this za'atar marinade. Unlike other marinades that might require some time, this one just needs a good rub on your choice of protein and it's good to go. It is a perfect, simple recipe that will be your go-to summer dinner.

    Technique tip: If you have the time, let your chicken marinate overnight. You can use this marinade on anything you would like from tofu to shrimp.

    Preparation

    1.

    In a medium-sized bowl, mix all the ingredients together besides chicken thighs until well-incorporated. Add chicken thighs, mix and marinate for 15 to 20 minutes or overnight.

    2.

    Preheat your oven or grill to 400 F.

    3.

    If roasting, line a sheet tray with parchment paper and spread the chicken on there. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes, flipping halfway if grilling, until tender but still juicy.

    4.

    Garnish with scallions and mint.

    Grilled Za'atar Chicken

    Charred corn and halloumi salad: A healthy backyard dish for July 4 and more

    July 2, 202104:42

    Recipe Tags

    Middle EasternChickenDinnerEasyEntertainingGrillingHealthyQuickEntrées

