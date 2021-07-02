Chef notes

People are always asking me different ways to use my favorite seasoning of all time — za'atar. I have to say the quickest and the most efficient way of adding a ton of flavor to protein is making this za'atar marinade. Unlike other marinades that might require some time, this one just needs a good rub on your choice of protein and it's good to go. It is a perfect, simple recipe that will be your go-to summer dinner.

Technique tip: If you have the time, let your chicken marinate overnight. You can use this marinade on anything you would like from tofu to shrimp.