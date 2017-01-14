Saw it on our Instagram? Get the full scoop here

share tweet email

If you're intrigued by something you saw on our Instagram page, you've come to the right place! Simply locate the photo, then click on the link provided to learn, hear, read, make, or watch more.

Where are the Obamas headed after the White House? See inside their new home

See where the Obamas are headed after the White House! Link in bio. A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

Here's our A-to-Z guide of the hottest nail art trends of 2017. Take a peek at our tutorials.

Head into 2017 with a pop of color! @TODAYstyle has the scoop on the hottest nail trends of the year with their A-to-Z guide. Link in bio. A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jan 11, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

Did Matt Lauer really wear a choker? You heard right.

Chokers for men: yay or nay?! @mattlauernbc tried out the trend himself this morning on TODAY. Link in bio! @todaystyle A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Procrastinating taking down Christmas decorations? Crank up the Christmas tunes, pour some eggnog and check out our tips on how to take down those decorations without losing your mind.

Procrastinating taking down Christmas decorations? Crank up the Christmas tunes, pour some eggnog and head to TODAY.com/Home for tips on how to take down those decorations without losing your mind. (photo via David Prince/Martha Stewart Living) A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:12pm PST

This restaurant spends $60,000 on Christmas decorations. See inside!

Check out our guide for how much of your hair products you really need to use.

Are you wasting shampoo? Follow @todaystyle’s guide for how much #hair product you really need. Link in bio. #TODAYstyle #beauty A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:35am PST

This is what Christmas dinner at Hogwarts looks like — and it's magical!

Talk about an enchanting way to celebrate the holidays! Last week, some lucky “Harry Potter” fans were treated to a magical Christmas feast inside Hogwarts at the Warner Bros. Studios in London. There was dinner, dancing and even a visit to Platform 9 ¾. Link in bio for more! A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:04am PST

Here's our guide for how much of your skin care products you really need to use.

Are you wasting your skin care products? Follow @todaystyle’s handy guide and you’ll never throw money down the drain again! Link in bio. #TODAYstyle A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:41am PST

Take a tour of Santa's home at the North Pole!

Believe it or not, there IS a place where Santa hangs his furry red hat and calls home. This arctic dwelling, which appeared recently on Zillow, has a toy workshop and roaring fire, and is outfitted for Kris Kringle himself (and family!). To peek inside this cozy cabin, tap the link in our bio! A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Jordin Sparks shared the inspiring reason why she loves her smile. Read it here.

@TODAYStyle had a pleasure of chatting with the always lovely @JordinSparks. Link in bio for her full interview! #WhyILoveMy #WearWhatYouWant A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 7, 2016 at 9:58am PST

We've got to hand it to Michelle Obama and and the decorating team at the White House. The holiday decorations adoring the hallways and the interiors are sophisticated, stylish and incredibly stunning.

We’ve got to hand it to @michelleobama and the decorating team at the @whitehouse – the holiday decorations adorning the hallways and interiors are sophisticated, stylish and incredibly stunning. Tap the link in our bio to take a tour! A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 3, 2016 at 10:42am PST

We teamed up with our friends at People magazine for the 2016 TODAY and People Beauty Awards. Here's the full list of makeup, hair, skin care and body winners.

Learn about the habit that helped her drop 124 pounds!

Check out this gorgeous home that was built before WWII.

Would you be surprised to know this beautiful L.A. home was built before World War II? Tap the link in bio for more photos! #TODAYHome A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:50am PST

Read Selena Gomez's emotional speech from the American Music Awards.

We still can't get over just how powerful @selenagomez's acceptance speech was during Sunday's #AMAs. Link in bio for more! @todaystyle A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Nov 23, 2016 at 11:35am PST

See Pat Benatar's Maui home that just went on the market.

Read Rumer Willis' inspiring story about how she used her voice to stand up to bullies.

@ruelarue, you’re a true inspiration! The actress/singer shares how she found strength to fight bullies. Link in bio. @todaystyle #WearWhatYouWant A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Oct 26, 2016 at 10:04am PDT

See our full list of 2016 TODAY Style Heroes and watch Dascha Polanco share why she loves her thighs.

Does the "Tweexy" actually prevent spilled nail polish? Here's what we found.

The secret to a perfect at-home manicure? Elmer's glue! And learn the right way to apply glitter nail polish.

The secret to a perfect at-home #manicure? Elmer’s glue! And click the link in the bio to learn the right way to apply glitter nail polish. #TODAYStyle #nails #beauty A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:11am PDT

Struggling to create the perfect cat-eye? See what happened when we tried this eyeliner stencil.

Struggling to create the perfect cat-eye? This stencil claims to solve the problem! Click the link in the bio to see what happened when we tried it out. #TODAYStyle #TestDrive #makeup #beauty A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Sep 14, 2016 at 10:01am PDT

Alicia Keys stuck by her no-makeup pledge at the VMAs! See the most talked-about looks from the white carpet.

@AliciaKeys stuck by her #nomakeup pledge at the VMAs with a beautiful, fresh-faced look. Click the link in the bio see the most-talked about looks from the awards show and hear more about her inspiring decision. #TODAYStyle A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Aug 31, 2016 at 1:18pm PDT

Bald is beautiful! Learn more about 17-year-old Andrea Sierra Salazar's inspiring story here.

Bald is beautiful! 17-year-old Andrea Sierra Salazar is not letting her fight against cancer get in the way of anything! Read more about her photoshoot that defies beauty standards by clicking the link in our bio. #TODAYStyle A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Aug 24, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

We can't stop watching this mesmerizing face mask. Learn more!

Warning: This #magnetic face mask is mesmerizing! See what happened when we tried this weird formula that comes off with a magnet. And click the link in the bio to learn more! #TODAYStyle #beauty #mask #skincare A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Aug 17, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

What is a Brazilian manicure? Check it out below and learn more here.

I tried candle cutting! See the results of this Brazilian beauty treatment.

Would you burn off your split ends? Click the link in the bio to see what happened when we tried the Brazilian candle cutting treatment. #TODAYStyle #beauty #hair #makeover A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jul 20, 2016 at 12:40pm PDT

Here's what happened when we tried the weirdest soap on the internet.

This wiggly, jiggly soap is mesmerizing! See what happened when we tried out @Lushcosmetics Shower Jelly by clicking the link in the bio or visiting TODAY.com/Style. #Lush #beauty #testdrive A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jul 13, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT

Fighting with a stuck ring? Try this simple trick!

No luck removing a ring that’s stuck? Look no further than the floss in your medicine cabinet. Click the link in the bio or visit TODAY.com/Style to learn more. #TODAYStyle #jewelry #hacks A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jul 6, 2016 at 8:33am PDT

See the touching way fans honored legendary fashion photographer Bill Cunningham.

We’re honoring Bill Cunningham, the iconic @nytimes photographer who passed away on Saturday at the age of 87. See the touching way fans honored his legacy by clicking the link in the bio or visiting TODAY.com/Style. #fashion #photography A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jun 29, 2016 at 11:08am PDT

Curious about this bubble mask? See the full review!

Will this lip stain live up to its 10-hour claim? See the full review!

Will this revolutionary lip stain live up to its long-lasting, 10-hour claim? To get the full review, click the link in our bio or visit TODAY.com/Style. #TestDrive #TODAYStyle #beauty #makeup A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jun 15, 2016 at 10:15am PDT

Cher Horowitz, is that you? See what Alicia Silverstone has to say about her recent look and the comparison to her "Clueless" character.

Alicia Keys made the inspiring decision to go makeup-free. Learn more here.

You go, @aliciakeys! The talented songstress has decided to go makeup-free for good. To read more about her inspiring choice, click the link in the bio or head to TODAY.com/Style. #TODAYStyle #nomakeup A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jun 1, 2016 at 1:05pm PDT

Glow like J.Lo! Learn how to master this blush trick and two more celebrity-favorite beauty hacks.

Want to glow like @jlo (Duh!) Try this simple trick: Place two fingers next to your nose before applying blush so hits the cheekbones and looks natural. For more celebrity-inspired tips, click the link in the bio or visit TODAY.com/Style. #TODAYStyle A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on May 25, 2016 at 9:59am PDT

What’s the must-have fashion trend for summer? Tassels! Here's how to get the look.

We asked, you voted! See all the top Met Gala looks, plus a few high-tech surprises that fit the futuristic theme. Still want more? See the pregnant stars that hit the red carpet and get a behind-the-scenes look at the action.

Starting to plan a Cinco de Mayo party? Here are some great ideas!

Who's up for a Cinco de Mayo party this week? Go to link in profile or TODAY.com/Home for some fun ideas to get you in a festive mood. #CincoDeMayo #TodayHome A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Apr 30, 2016 at 12:37pm PDT

There's only 100 days until Rio! Olympic athletes Ryan Lochte, Haley Anderson and Jordan Burroughs helped model our exclusive first look at the official Team USA closing ceremony uniforms. Learn more!

Jennifer Aniston, People magazine's "Most Beautiful Woman" of 2016, has always had enviable locks. See her full hair evolution here.

Did you figure it out? Here's the gorgeous look Duchess Kate wore in India that costs just $71.

Gorgeous prints, patterns and colors, oh my! Duchess Kate fit right in on her @KensingtonRoyal trip to India. To find out which look costs merely $71, click the link in the bio or visit TODAY.com/Style. #TODAYStyle #Royals A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Apr 13, 2016 at 9:00am PDT

Read how one woman reinvented her life and her home after divorce.

A beautiful kitchen with an interesting backstory. Go to TODAY.com/Home or link in profile to read about how one woman reinvented her life and her home after divorce (and get some useful DIY tips). #TodayHome #DIY (photo: @_samanthamichiko) A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Apr 9, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

Learn the quick and easy beauty routine that will save you time (and sleep!) in the morning.

Wish you could get a flawless look in just 4 minutes? Click the link in the bio or visit TODAY.com/Style to learn the quick and easy beauty routine that will save you time (and sleep!) in the morning. A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Mar 30, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

Take a tour of Savannah Guthrie's dressing room to see some of her favorite items she keeps on hand.

Go behind the scenes at TODAY! See Savannah's dressing room — and some of her favorite mementos and items that she keeps there! Now on TODAY.com/Home + link in bio. #TODAYHome A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Mar 5, 2016 at 8:12am PST

Stop measuring your success in sleep, writes one mom.

Eat healthy AND entertain like a pro this Superbowl Sunday!

Take a tour of Natalie Morales' dressing room to see some of her favorite items she keeps on hand.

Find your "power outfit" like Hoda Kotb!

Red is most certainly Vanessa Hudgens color, but we can’t stop staring at her playful pumps! Find your own statement shoes here.

New moms, rejoice! Getting your daily workout in IS possible — here's how to make it a team effort with your little one.

Make working out a team effort! Here’s how @jennabhager and @savannahguthrie learned to juggle time with their daughters and fulfilling fitness goals. Special thanks to @theclasswithtt. Go to link in profile for more fitness tips. #ToneUpTuesdays A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jan 19, 2016 at 12:14pm PST

Loved the looks at the Golden Globes? See the poll for best dressed, discover the top trends on the red carpet, learn more about the buzziest hairdos and find the one beauty rule that's meant to be broken.

Learn how one mom stays organized living in only 500 square feet.

Master the perfect sleeve cuff with this simple hack.

The sleeve-rolling struggle is real! Try this simple cuff hack to ensure you’ll never have sloppy sleeves again. Click the link in the bio for step-by-step instructions. #TODAYStyle #style #hack A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jan 6, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

Make healthy eating easier in 3 quick steps from Tone It Up's Karena and Katrina.

It's Tone-up Tuesday! One tip for staying healthy in 2016-- try starting your days with a healthy breakfast like these protein pancakes. Go to link in profile for more info. #ToneUpTuesday A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jan 5, 2016 at 12:57pm PST

Here's some hairstyle ideas that will surely be a hit at your next party.

Learn more about storing Christmas ornaments.

Getting ready to put those Christmas decorations away? Here's an easy way to keep your ornaments safe! For more info, go to link in profile, and find great tips and tricks at today.com/home. #Christmas #ornaments #todayhome A video posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 29, 2015 at 9:39am PST

Read Noelle Kirchner's essay on '4 Surefire Ways to Raise Kind Kids."

“Success can be fleeting and solid character can serve them well for a lifetime. -Noelle Kirchner writes about raising kind kids for TODAY #ParentingTeam. Go to link in profile to read about '4 Surefire Ways to Raise Kind Children.' TODAY #ParentingTeam is sponsored by @Johnsonsbaby A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 18, 2015 at 2:38pm PST

One mom shares her advice on how to raise kind kids.

From the "Sherlock Holmes" to the "pretzel," here are four creative new ways to tie your scarf this season.

Looking for some fun ways to up your scarf game this holiday season? @zannarassi has some great suggestions! Click the link in profile for step-by-step instructions on how to nail these looks! #TODAYStyle #scarf #scarfstyle A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 16, 2015 at 1:31pm PST

Yumm! Get the recipe for this delicious individual tiramisu. Perfect for a party!

Looking for a sweet treat for tonight? Try these tiramisu parfaits! Go to link in profile for full recipe and enjoy! #todayshow #todayfood #tiramisu A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 15, 2015 at 2:01pm PST

It's that time of year! Get the recipe for this bright holiday pitcher cocktail here.

Looking for a fun cocktail for your holiday party? We have just the thing! #happyhour #todayfood #cocktail 1 cup of vodka 1 ½ cups of cranberry juice 1 bottle of Prosecco, chilled Orange peels for garnish (Go to link in profile for full recipe) A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Dec 11, 2015 at 1:50pm PST

The TODAY Parenting Team is talking about how to raise kind kids. Read Chrissy Khachane’s essay on the power of “hello” here.

It's official! The People and TODAY Beauty Awards are here, naming the top drugstore buys of 2015. Get our picks for the best hair products here.

This sweet potato casserole is made with mini marshmallows, and the leftovers make perfect pancakes. Get the recipe here.

Mmm...@KatieLeeKitchen whipped up a sweet potato casserole with mini marshmallows and turned the leftovers into perfect pancakes. #TODAYFood #TODAYShow (photo via @bibifood) A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Nov 19, 2015 at 7:59am PST

Nothing says fall quite like gooey caramel pumpkin bread pudding. Get the recipe here.

Nothing says fall quite like gooey caramel pumpkin bread pudding! Visit TODAY.com/Food for the recipe! #TODAYShow (photo credit: @_samanthamichiko) A photo posted by TODAY (@todayshow) on Nov 16, 2015 at 11:16am PST

With a can of paint and four DIY steps, you can take this IKEA desk from boring to bold. Get the tutorial here.