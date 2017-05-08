Sting's stunning penthouse is on the market — see inside!

You may not recognize the name Gordon Sumner, but you probably know his stage name: Sting. The English musician gained fame as a member of The Police before starting his solo career in the mid-1980s.
Now he’s moving on again, this time from the panoramic duplex penthouse unit he and his wife, Trudie Styler, bought for $30 million property almost exactly two years ago. The couple is asking $56 million for it now.
The two-story home offers city views from its numerous floor-to-ceiling windows and 44 feet of park frontage — best experienced from the nearly 400-square-foot terrace.
Inside the 5,417-square-foot home, a foyer with a sculpted, winding staircase draws the eye up to the soaring 10-foot ceilings.
A white-on-white kitchen features another spiral staircase — this one leading up to the home office. While the expansive apartment already features three bedrooms and four full bathrooms, this office space could also be converted into a fourth bedroom.
The spiral theme continues into the living room, where a freestanding Fibonacci-spiral fireplace steals the show. The unique fireplace divides the main living room from a cozy reading area adorned with built-in bookshelves.
The luxury condo is located at 15 Central Park West — a highly coveted building described by many as one of the “world’s most powerful addresses” and home to many of New York’s elite. Building amenities include a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, a 75-foot skylit lap pool, climate-controlled wine rooms and a team of full-time staff.
Suzun J. Bennet of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Photos by Andrew Kiracofe.
