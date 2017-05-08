Sting's stunning penthouse is on the market — see inside!

share tweet pin email

You may not recognize the name Gordon Sumner, but you probably know his stage name: Sting. The English musician gained fame as a member of The Police before starting his solo career in the mid-1980s.

Andrew Kiracofe The apartment building sits right across the street from Central Park.

Now he’s moving on again, this time from the panoramic duplex penthouse unit he and his wife, Trudie Styler, bought for $30 million property almost exactly two years ago. The couple is asking $56 million for it now.

Andrew Kiracofe The apartment is a spacious duplex.

Andrew Kiracofe This apartment features a striking spiral fireplace in the living room.

The two-story home offers city views from its numerous floor-to-ceiling windows and 44 feet of park frontage — best experienced from the nearly 400-square-foot terrace.

Andrew Kiracofe The living room is modern yet comfortable.

Andrew Kiracofe Imagine reading a book and sipping a cocktail with this stunning view!

Inside the 5,417-square-foot home, a foyer with a sculpted, winding staircase draws the eye up to the soaring 10-foot ceilings.

Andrew Kiracofe This cozy nook is perfect for some time spent relaxing after a long day.

A white-on-white kitchen features another spiral staircase — this one leading up to the home office. While the expansive apartment already features three bedrooms and four full bathrooms, this office space could also be converted into a fourth bedroom.

Andrew Kiracofe We love how colorful this space is.

Andrew Kiracofe How convenient that you can head down from the second level right to the kitchen.

The spiral theme continues into the living room, where a freestanding Fibonacci-spiral fireplace steals the show. The unique fireplace divides the main living room from a cozy reading area adorned with built-in bookshelves.

Andrew Kiracofe Even the master bedroom has an amazing view.

Andrew Kiracofe You can see all the way across town to the east side of the city from the bathroom.

The luxury condo is located at 15 Central Park West — a highly coveted building described by many as one of the “world’s most powerful addresses” and home to many of New York’s elite. Building amenities include a 14,000-square-foot fitness center, a 75-foot skylit lap pool, climate-controlled wine rooms and a team of full-time staff.

Andrew Kiracofe The apartment even has outdoor space.

Suzun J. Bennet of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Photos by Andrew Kiracofe.

