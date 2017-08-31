Special hour-long TODAY Steals and Deals: Get all 30 amazing products here!

share tweet pin email

Get ready for fall with our special hour-long Steals and Deals!

We have over 25 products to choose from with more than $5,000 in savings!

Jill’s Steals and Deals contains great deals offered by retailers to TODAY viewers.

Chat gifts

Lightweight 8-Wheel Dual Spinners Luggage, $108-$132, TravelPro

TravelPro

Retail price: $320-$400

Percent discount: 67 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYLUGGAGE

(To purchase the luggage, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

TravelPro is offering their luggage at a discounted price to TODAY viewers.

These 8-wheel expandable dual spinners roll and move easily in multiple directions. They have a patented pro-grip for ease of movement, a lightweight multi-position handle which is made of aircraft aluminum with a chrome finish. All the luggage comes with multiple interior pockets. Choose from three sizes: 21", 25" and 29" and seven colors: black, silver gray, navy blue, raspberry pink, orchid purple, ocean blue and cherry red.

TravelPro says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@travelpro-deals.com.

Snuggle Me Bundle, $36.92, Burt's Bees Baby

Burts Bees Baby

Retail price: $79.80

Percent discount: 54 percent off!

Discount code: BBBTODAY

(To purchase the baby clothes, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Burt's Bees Baby is offering their baby clothes at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This bundle includes an adorable five pack of organic cotton bodysuits with gender neutral colors and prints. There are two solid footed coverall and hat sets, one set in heather grey, and one set in white. Also included are three white burp cloths and a grey bee lovey plush.

Burt's Bees Baby says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@burtsbeesbaby.com.

5-6 Piece Cosmetic Collections, $42, Besame

Besame Cosmetics

Retail price: $102-107

Percent discount: 61 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYCOSMETICS

(To purchase the cosmetics, click on the shop now button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Besame Cosmetics is offering their cosmetics collection at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Get beautiful results with Besame cosmetics five-and-six-piece collections. All of the products feature simple and natural ingredients to give highly pigmented colors and long lasting finishes that emphasize style and elegance. All the products are made in the USA.

Choose from four different five-or-six-piece collections: Jet-Set 60’s, The Gibson Girl, 20’s Jubilee and The 1950’s Double Feature.

Besame says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact: info@besame-deals.com.

color share link Tech Steals and Deals: Bluetooth speaker, tablets, running jacket, more Play Video - 2:51 Tech Steals and Deals: Bluetooth speaker, tablets, running jacket, more Play Video - 2:51

Tech Gear

Metallix Premium Bluetooth Speaker OR TrueBuds Wireless Stereo Earbuds, $39, Gabba Goods

Gabba Goods Gabba Goods Bluetooth speakers/earbuds

Retail price: $88.99-$99.99

Percent discount: 61 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSPEAKER OR TODAYEARBUDS

(To purchase the speaker or earbuds, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Gabba Goods is offering their Bluetooth speaker or wireless earbuds at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Keep your party entertained with these Bluetooth speakers! They offer HD sound quality and 30-feet of wireless range with six hours of play time. It also has a built-in mic for hands-free calls and comes with a USB charging cable and AUX cable. Choose from three sleek colors: silver, rose gold and black.

These earbuds are perfect for when you're running errands or exercising because they're wireless and offer stereo sound! Sleek and lightweight — they give you 10 hours of playtime and are compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices. You'll get two earbuds and one charging pod which provides up to four full charges.

Gabba Goods says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@gabba-deals.com.

10.1-inch Bluetooth Tablet, $149, Azpen

Azpen

Retail price: $399

Percent discount: 63 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTABLET

(To purchase the tablet, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Azpen is offering their tablet at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Send emails, watch movies, video chat, play games, stream videos and much more with this 10.1-inch Bluetooth tablet. It has a brilliant display with HD resolution and easy touch screen typing. Capture special moments or video chat with friends or business associates thanks to its dual cameras (selfie and rear facing). Its compact size and weight makes it easy to carry around in a backpack, handbag or portfolio.

Azpen says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@azpen-deals.com.

Bluetooth Key Finder, $24 for set of two, XY FindIt

XY Find It

Retail price: $49.98

Percent discount: 52 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYFINDIT

(To purchase the key finder, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

XY Find It is offering their key finder at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Ever misplace your keys, wallet, purse, kids backpack or phone? The XY3 Key Finder can help! All you need to do is attach the finder to the items you don't want to lose. Once you download the app, it will alert you when something has gone out of range with a high volume buzzer. You can also see items last known location on a map. It is water resistant and has a replaceable battery. Choose from eight different colors!

XY Find It says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? info@xy-deals.com.

StashJack Full-Back Jackets, $49, Altra

Altra Running

Retail price: $130

Percent discount 62 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY49

(To purchase the running jacket, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Altra is offering their running jackets at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Stay warm and look stylish during your fall hikes with Altra's jackets. They are wind-and-water-resistant and thanks to zoned heat technology in the fabric, you'll stay warm and dry. The full-back version can cover any backpack you'll be wearing. It's light weight at just 3.5 ounces and can fold up into an easy pack. Choose from a half-zip or a full-zip style. Men's are available black or blue and women's are available in black or pink.

Altra says their product will arrive within two weeks. They are offering a 30-day return period.

Have a question? Contact contact@altrafootwear.com.

color share link Back-to-school Steals and Deals: Lands' End lunchbox, children's books Play Video - 3:34 Back-to-school Steals and Deals: Lands' End lunchbox, children's books Play Video - 3:34

Back-to-School

ClassMate Medium Print Backpacks and ClassMate Soft-Sided Lunch Box, $29 for the set, Lands' End

Lands' Ends

Retail price: $58

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY50 / Pin: 5050 (Customers have to have both the promo code and pin to receive the offer).

(To purchase the backpacks, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Lands' Ends is offering their backpacks and lunch boxes at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Lands’ End ClassMate backpacks are incredibly durable thanks to their reinforced fabric. No worrying about that strap breaking where kids pull and drag their packs the most! All packs feature reflective trim for safety and the shoulder straps and back are padded for ultimate comfort. Lands' Ends also offers We offer monogramming and embroidery for only $6 per personalization.

The ClassMate Soft-Sides Lunchboxes are insulated and leak-resistant. They are guaranteed to keep food cold for five hours with an ice pack. All are easy to clean interior and are PVC free. Highly affordable and color coordinated to match the ClassMate backpacks. Kids can personalize with monograms and embroidery for $6, per application.

Lands' Ends says their product will arrive within two weeks. All Lands’ End backpacks and lunchboxes have an unconditional return policy.

Have a question? Contact landsend@landsend.com.

Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle, $9.99, Aquasana

Aquasana

Retail price: $19.99

Percent discount: 50 percent off

Discount code: TODAYWATER

(To purchase the bottles, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Aquasana is offering their stainless steel bottles at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This bottle keeps your cold, cold for 24 hours and hot, hot for up to eight hours. It is small enough to take everywhere but big enough to quench your thirst. Each bottle holds 25 oz. or 750ml., same as a bottle of wine. All have a lifetime warranty.

Available in four vibrant colors: glacier, orange, green and red.

Aquasana says their product will arrive within two weeks at an estimated shipping cost of $4.95. All sales have a 30-day money back guarantee.

Have a question? Contact support@aquasana.com.

Young Readers Multi Book Collection Sets, $25, Penguin Random House

Penguin Random House

Retail price: $47.93 - $59.96

Percent discount: 58 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBOOKS

(To purchase the books, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Penguin Random House is offering their book collection sets at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Choose from 12 iconic classic children's multi-book collection sets. These sets include bestsellers and most-loved stories in children's literature like Madeline, Nancy Drew, The Hardy Boys and some contemporary favorites like Llama Lama, Otis and more.

Penguin Random House says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@randomhouse-deals.com.

Personalized Initial School Supply Pouch w/Supplies, $27, Robyn Rhodes

Robyn Rhodes

Retail price: $54

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: There is no code necessary for this purchase since it is through Amazon.

(To purchase the school pouch, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Robyn Rhodes is offering their school pouch at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Be ready for back-to-school with these eco-friendly canvas pouch packed with great supplies! Inside the pouch you'll find the following: two pencils, fun eraser, sharpener and eight-count box of crayons. The pouch comes with your choice of one initial and in five colors: pink, orange, navy blue, black or gray.

Robyn Rhodes says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact RobynRhodes.TODAY@gmail.com.

Facebook Live Deal

Petite Pearl Strand OR Petite Collection Pearl Hoop Earrings, $72, little h

little h

Retail price: $240-$295

Percent discount: 76 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYPEARLS

(To purchase the necklace or earrings, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

little h is offering their pearl hoop earrings or pearl necklace at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

LA-based designer little h is offering your choice of a 24-inch petite pearl strand necklace or 1-inch petite pearl hoop earrings.

This simple, 24-inch strand is composed of gem quality, 3-3.5 mm, round freshwater pearls. The pearls are knotted at short intervals on fine silk. The earrings feature a single row of white freshwater cultured pearls, wrapping around a sterling silver or 14-karat gold vermeil setting.

These pieces, as with all pieces from the little h collection, are completely handmade. Fans of little h’s petite collection include Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

little h says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact littlehhelp@gmail.com.

color share link Steals and Deals for the home: Sheets, pillows, throws, candles, towels Play Video - 3:39 Steals and Deals for the home: Sheets, pillows, throws, candles, towels Play Video - 3:39

Home

Hinton Bamboo Comfort 4-Piece Sheet Set, $49.95,

Luxor Linen

Retail price: $129-$189

Percent discount: Up to 74 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSHEETS

(To purchase the sheet set, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above.From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Luxor Linens is offering their sheet set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

This new Hinton Collection has a cool, crisp and soft feel that makes every bed a luxury bed. This sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillow cases. It also comes in a variety of sizes and colors — choose from twin, full, queen, king and California king and such colors as: caramel, chocolate, gold, ivory, navy, plum, sage, sky, taupe, wine and white. The fabric is extra soft, wrinkle resistant and can be machine washed and dried. The sheets also feature elegant stitching on sheets and pillow cases.

Luxor Linens says their product will arrive within 5-10 business days. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact today@luxorlinens.com.

MaxComfort Pedic Memory Foam Pillow, $39.95,

We are currently experiencing some technical difficulties. We apologize for that you're having issues purchasing these items.

iKreama

Retail price: $99-$109

Percent discount: 63 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYPILLOWS

(To purchase the pillow, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

iKrema is offering their pillow at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Upgrade your pillow to memory foam for optimal rest and recovery. iKrema's unique open cell memory foam conforms to neck, head and shoulder for proper spine alignment. This pillow features a luxurious hypoallergenic bamboo cover infused with aloe vera for a cooling night sleep. The compressed packable design allows for convenient travel and the removable cover makes it easy to wash. The only thing bad about this pillows is you won’t want to get up in the morning!

iKrema says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact Today@iKrema.com.

6-Piece Towel Set, $49, Caro Home

Caro Home

Retail price: $140

Percent discount: 65 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYTOWELS

(To purchase the towel set, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Caro Home is offering their towel set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Add these exceptionally luxurious, supremely soft, plush, quick drying, durable and virtually lint-free towels to your home. Your six-piece towel set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths in a variety of beautiful colors. The towels are also they super absorbent.

Caro Home says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@carohome-deals.com.

Lacquer Jewelry Box, $34, Frog Hill

Frog Hill

Retail price: $89

Percent discount: 62 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYBOX

(To purchase the jewelry box, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you'll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Frog Hill is offering their jewelry box at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Keep all your jewelry or important items in Frog Hill's best-selling lacquer jewelry box. The box includes various compartments for your rings, necklaces and more. Want to store something else? Remove the jewelry inserts and store other essentials like keys, trinkets, photos or other small objects. Choose from a variety of 8 different beautiful colors to fit any decor: red, pink, navy, yellow, turquoise, taupe, gray and cream with a black trim.

Frog Hill Designs says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact CustServ@froghilldesigns.net.

Three Wick Candles, $18, Tracy Porter

Tracy Porter

Retail price: $50

Percent discount: 64 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYCANDLE

(To purchase the candle, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Tracy Porter is offering their candle at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The 12-ounce three-wick candles have a multitude of notes which create beautiful and intoxicating scents. Each candles is hand poured with high quality all-natural vegetable wax and 100-percent pure natural cotton wicks. Choose from the following fragrances: Bulgarian Rose, Black Orchid, Lotus Blossom, Jasmine, French Verbena, Sandalwood, and much more.

Tracy Porter says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@tracyporter-deals.com.

Bamboo Viscose Solid Throw, $39.99, Nest-In

Nest-In

Retail price: $110

Percent discount: 64 percent off

Discount code: TODAYTHROWS

(To purchase the throws, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Nest-In is offering their throw at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Nest-In's Solid Bamboo viscose throw is incredibly soft to the touch. It's hand tied fringes provide a warm wrap for any place you might find yourself. Choose from six different colors: red, blue, purple, grey, brown and tan. They are the perfect blanket for your living room or anywhere else!

Nest-In says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact custserv@shopnestin.com.

color share link Steals and Deals for cooks: ProVita Juicer, glassware, flatware and cookware Play Video - 3:10 Steals and Deals for cooks: ProVita Juicer, glassware, flatware and cookware Play Video - 3:10

Kitchen Deals

Cold Press Juicer, $107.21, ProVita

Provita

Retail price: $399

Percent discount: 73 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYJUICER

(To purchase the juicer, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Provita is offering their juicer at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Cold-pressed juicing is all the rage, but cold-pressed juice at the store can be as much as $10.00 per bottle. With ProVita you can make your own cold pressed juice for a fraction of the price.

Try Alejandra Ramos' veggie-packed frittata and green juice!

This cold-pressed juicer is ultra quiet and extracts the maximum amount of juice from fresh fruits and vegetables including difficult-to-juice leafy greens, all the while preserving nature’s nutrients.

ProVita's juicer takes a minimum amount of counter space and is easy to operate and clean. Not only does it make delicious juice but it can also make nut milks.

ProVita says their juicer will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact customerservice@todayshow-provitajuicer.com.

Maestro Personalized Glassware, $49.98 for set of 4 glasses, The Stationery Studio

We are currently experiencing some technical difficulties. We apologize for that you're having issues purchasing these items.

Stationery Studio

Retail price $99.95

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYGLASS

(To purchase the glassware, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

The Stationery Studio is offering their personalized glassware at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Get a set of four personalized glasses in your choice of monogram style. Choose from stemmed wine, stemless wine, micro brew, highball or double old fashioned. All of the glasses are deeply hand-etched and sand-carved by skilled artisans. Glasses arrive in a gift box suitable for storage.

The Stationery Studio says their product will arrive within two-six weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact todayshow@thestationerystudio.com.

6-Piece Cookware Set, $54, Supreme Ceramic

Supreme Ceramic

Retail price: $219

Percent discount: 75 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYCOOK

(To purchase the cookware set, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Supreme Ceramic is offering their cookware set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The entire Supreme Ceramic™ Cookware collection is lined with non-stick ceramic coating, the second hardest surface after a diamond and it doesn't leach chemicals into your food.

The easy-to-clean ceramic coating means you can cook without fats, butter, or oil. Your food will taste delicious and save you unnecessary calories, making healthy meals a cinch! Handles are ergonomically designed for temperature comfort and superior grip. They work on gas and electric stovetops and can withstand heat up to 450 Fahrenheit degrees.

Supreme Ceramic says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact customerservice@todayshow-SupremeCeramic.com.

Fjord Flatware Set for 4, $29.99, Stokes

Stokes

Retail price: $65

Percent discount: 54 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYCUTLERY

(To purchase the cutlery, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Stokes is offering their flatware set at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The simple yet classic design of the 20-piece Fjord Cutlery Set will make a clean and contemporary statement on any table setting.

Crafted in durable stainless steel that is free of nickel, this set features an elegant, mirror finish and is extremely durable so it will last you for years to come.

Stokes says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact deals@stokesstores.com.

Style Deals

Angelina Scarf, $41.90, Love C.Z. Falconer

Love CZ Falconer

Retail price: $129

Percent discount: 68 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYLOVE

(To purchase the scarves, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Love C.Z. Falconer is offering their scarves at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

These super soft knit scarves are the the perfect layering addition to any fall outfit.

They are incredibly versatile and can be worn with any look — from casual daytime to an evening date. These scarves are perfect because you can wrap it around your neck with jeans and a top, or drape it over your shoulders with a dress or coat for a polished evening look.The trend colors being offered add a pop of lush fall color to your look.

Love C.Z. Falconer says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact TSINFO@LOVECZFALCONER.COM.

Women Workout Wear, $42.80-$59.04, Badgley Mischka Sport

Badgley Mischka Sportswear

Retail price: $84-$156

Percent discount: Up to 62 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSPORT

(To purchase the workout wear, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Badgley Mischka is offering their workout wear at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Choose from a variety of tops, leggings, sports bras and jackets. These workout clothes are simple, yet stylish and uses only the finest moisture-wicking and compression fabrics, as well as exceptional craftsmanship. You'll enjoy exercising thanks to the vivid colors!. Celebrity fans include Jennifer Lopez and Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Badgley Mischka says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact service@badgleymischkasport.com.

Elita Slip-On Sneaker, $33, Ryka

Ryka

Retail price: $69.99

Percent discount: 53 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYSHOES

(To purchase the sneakers, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Ryka is offering their sneakers at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Ryka makes high performance athletic and lifestyle shoes designed specifically for women. The Elita Slip-On Sneaker will surround your foot with comfort due to its exceptional cushioning and arch support. Choose from four fall colors. It also is available in medium and wide widths.

Ryka says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact info@ryka-deals.com.

Men’s and Women’s Watches, $66, Just Cavalli

Just Cavalli

Retail price $175-$329

Percent discount: Up to 80 percent off!

Discount code: TODAYWATCH

(To purchase the watches, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Just Cavalli is offering their watches at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

Legendary designer Roberto Cavalli is selling 16 of his assorted best-selling watches for men and women. Each are made with the finest material, including stainless steel and genuine leather straps. Choose from a variety of styles that are perfect for all occasions. Each watch comes with a two-year warranty.

Just Cavalli says their product will arrive with two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact customerservice@gevril.com.

Sunglasses, $39, Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano

Retail price: $139

Percent discount: 72 percent off!

Discount code: SIRIANOTODAY

(To purchase the sunglasses, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Christian Siriano is offering his sunglasses at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The sunglass collection designed by Christian Siriano has something for everyone. Classic shapes are offered in greens, browns and deep burgundies, which are perfect for Fall. Not a fan of that? There'es also a cutting-edge blue with a gold mirrored lens. Christian takes colorful inspiration from the world around him and incorporates it into his sunglass collection.

Christian Siriano says their product will arrive within two weeks. All sales are final.

Have a question? Contact flashsale@modo.com.

Mega Deals

Pro 1000 Treadmill, $849, ProForm

ProForm

Retail price: $1,999

Percent discount: 58 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY887

(To purchase the treadmill, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

Proform is offering their treadmill at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The Pro 1000 motor treadmill is built to support multiple users so everyone in the family can get fit. It has a spacious 20-inch-by-60-inch deck with cushioning to reduce impact on joints. The Pro 1000 folds up for easy storage. It has a 12-percent quick incline, to burn more calories and reaches a speed up to 12 mph. It has a fan to keep you cool during your workout. There are 22 pre-loaded workouts.

ProForm says their product will arrive within 5-7 days. ProForm gives you a 30-day trial period.

Have a question? Contact support@iconfitness.com.

FS7i Free Strider Elliptical. $1,499, NordicTrack

NordicTrack

Retail price: $2,999

Percent discount: 50 percent off!

Discount code: TODAY1499

(To purchase the elliptical, click on the shop button or the hyperlink above. From there, you¹ll be able to order your items at the discounted price.)

NordicTrack is offering their elliptical at a deep discount to TODAY viewers.

The FreeStride Trainer is a 3-in-1 machine, stepper, treadmill and elliptical. Get the toning benefits of a stepper, the cardio benefits of a treadmill and the total-body conditioning of an elliptical It gives the feeling of floating through your workout. Burn more calories due to its up to 10-prcent incline. There are 35 preset workouts on the machine with a 7-inch web enabled color touch screen. Included is a wireless chest strap to keep your heart rate workout in the optimal zone. It also has an auto-breeze fan that adjusts automatically to the intensity of your workout.

NordicTrack says their product will arrive within 5-7 days. NordicTrack is offering you a 30-day trial period.

Have a question? Contact support@iconfitness.com.

*Important Editor's Note*

If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites — this is your best bet.

If you have a comment for TODAY, submit it here. Please note that TODAY staffers are unable to respond to every email.

Looking for information about previous Jill's Steals and Deals broadcasts? Find contact information for the retailers here.

Looking for more deals? Check out TODAY Style's post on the best end of summer sales here.