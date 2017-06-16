share tweet pin email

As kids, many of us dreamed of having a place to call our own — but even our wildest imaginations didn’t take us as far as 6-year-old Maddie Kaminski’s playhouse.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link This awesome dad built a mini-me playhouse Play Video - 0:43 This awesome dad built a mini-me playhouse Play Video - 0:43

It's a project that became her parents passion just as much as her own.

“I love our house is because it’s so unique,” Maddie’s father, Alex Kaminski, told TODAY Home. “When I wanted to build Maddie’s playhouse, I thought it would be super cool to have a mini-me house.”

Courtesy Alex Kaminski Alex Kaminsky aimed to re-create the high peaks and Tudor style of the family's home.

And Kaminski, 33, took this task seriously. He describes his favorite aspects of their actual home, located in Phoenix: the high peaks and its Tudor style. He quickly set about replicating them.

The family began building the playhouse in November 2016 and soon, Kaminiski's wife, Tysen Kaminski, 35, also got involved. She spent hours researching cute interior ideas on Pinterest long before the structure was completed in February 2017.

Courtesy Alex Kaminski No, that's not a cabin, but it is the most beautiful playhouse we've ever seen!

With both parents’ input, the scale of the project grew.

“I saw myself playing with her and spending a lot of time with her in there,” said Kaminski. “I wanted to make it (a place) where I could be comfortable in there, too.”

The house has 15-foot ceilings above the living room and reading center, and a spiral staircase that leads to the upstairs loft.

Courtesy Alex Kaminski "She has a staircase going up to a loft," explained Kaminski.

“I didn’t think it would be that big, but when I pulled the (15-foot) ladder out it wouldn’t go to the top,” said Kaminski. “It was a collaborative family decision to make it a bigger playhouse for her to grow into.”

Once the framework of the house was in place, the Kaminski family knew that the interior had to be just as fun and personal.

Courtesy Alex Kaminski "Tysen (Maddie's mom) designed all of the stuff inside," said Kaminski. "I came home one day and she was on her hands and knees painting the floor."

The doors of the playhouse are the original doors from family’s home, which was built in 1929. All of the furniture was purchased at local antique stores and re-upholstered by Tysen, with colors chosen by Maddie.

“The colors of the interior were completely up to Maddie,” Kaminski said. “Maddie even picked out the color of the door, which is Tiffany Blue.”

Courtesy Alex Kaminski Maddie's favorite part of her playhouse? The reading center!

The floors are hand painted in varying colors — an idea that Tysen discovered on Pinterest — and the family worked to fill the home with loving quotes alongside Maddie’s stuffed animals and books.

Inspired by a recent family trip to Costa Rica, Maddie even came up with a name for the playhouse.

Courtesy Alex Kaminski "When her friends are here they're in there all the time reading and playing," said Kaminski.

“In Costa Rica, every house had a name — there weren’t street numbers — so Maddie wanted to name her house,” Kaminski explained. “She chose ‘Casa de Amor,’ which means ‘House of Love’ in Spanish.”

Seeing how much love the Kaminski family put into every detail of the miniature home, that name suits it perfectly.