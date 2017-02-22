The 1 ingredient you need for the perfect fried egg

share tweet pin email

Eggs are the perfect food: So cheap, simple, nutritious and naturally delicious. A one-ingredient wonder. And that yolk. That yolk! When cooked to runny perfection, it's the ultimate sauce — on burgers, hash, pizza, greens, pasta, you name it.

But as simple as cooking an egg is, it is a delicate art. It can overcook or break super easily. The secret, in our opinions, involves olive oil and a spoon.

Here's how:

Step 1: Pour 3-4 tablespoons of olive oil in a large pan.

TODAY

Step 2: Drop an egg into the pool of oil.

TODAY

Step 3: Let the egg start frying.

TODAY

Step 4: Season with salt and pepper.

TODAY

Step 5: Once the white is set, spoon the hot oil over the egg for 30 seconds.

TODAY

Step 6: Serve on toast with avocado, maybe a little hot sauce — however you like it!

TODAY

This way, you get the bottom all crispy, and cook the top without hardening the yolk or risking the flip. Absolute perfeggtion.