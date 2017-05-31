If you’ve never been camping before and always wondered what it must be like to fall asleep under the stars, Seth Porges has a perfect, tiny solution.
The 33-year-old journalist decided he had had enough of the city life and wanted a unique, personalized and portable getaway.
“I needed a way to disengage with the day-to-day stress,” he told TODAY.
Porges spent more than a year searching for the right hideaway to nestle in the rolling hills of his friend’s 27-acre farm, which is surrounded by vineyards, old horse stables and a chicken coop in Marlboro, New York.
-
TODAY
Take a tour of this 180-square-foot glass-paneled tiny house
-
Take a tour of this 180-square-foot glass-paneled tiny houseof
A panoramic view from the bed
The queen-size bed has panoramic views of rolling hills on a farm in Marlboro, NY.TODAY
-
Take a tour of this 180-square-foot glass-paneled tiny houseof
Complete kitchen
The stainless steel kitchen includes an induction cooktop, mini-fridge, a sink, microwave, electric kettle, French press and plenty of dishware.Airbnb
-
Take a tour of this 180-square-foot glass-paneled tiny houseof
Multi-functional furniture
A simple table for two doubles as a work space in this glass-paneled tiny home in the Hudson Valley.Airbnb
-
Take a tour of this 180-square-foot glass-paneled tiny houseof
A farm-fresh breakfast
Tiny home owner Seth Porges makes farm-fresh eggs in his tiny home in the Hudson Valley.TODAY
-
Take a tour of this 180-square-foot glass-paneled tiny houseof
Environmentally-minded bathroom
The bathroom has a standing shower, sink and sustainable dry-flush toilet.Airbnb
-
Take a tour of this 180-square-foot glass-paneled tiny houseof
Off-the-grid living
The tiny home can run off the grid, providing electricity with solar panels.Airbnb
-
Take a tour of this 180-square-foot glass-paneled tiny houseof
Farm life
The tiny glass-paneled house sits on at 27-acre farm, near a chicken coop. Eggs anyone?TODAY
-
Take a tour of this 180-square-foot glass-paneled tiny houseof
Never miss a sunset
Fall asleep under the stars in this Hudson Valley tiny house!TODAY
-
Take a tour of this 180-square-foot glass-paneled tiny houseof
Cozy getaway
A beautiful way to spend the winter, in this heated tiny home in the Hudson Valley.Airbnb
“I was looking at everything from yurts to modified shipping containers," Porges said. "Then I came across this tiny house builder and traveled to Texas to see a model. I spent the night and was sold immediately.”
He picked a design from Wisconsin-based home builder and RV company, ESCAPE Homes. Inspired by the prairie-style cottages in northwest Wisconsin, the ESCAPE Traveler home was meant to bring the outside in with a three-sided panoramic view — a “glass cocoon,” the builder calls it — perfect when your only neighbors in sight are wandering chickens.
“The idea behind this getaway was to make the outside your living room,” Porges said.
The exterior of Porges’ wooded retreat features cedar siding and can function completely off the grid with an array of solar panels and a propane HVAC system for heating and air conditioning.
The interior is thoughtfully appointed with clean pine trim throughout, maple cabinetry, LED lighting and plenty of hidden storage.
“There’s nothing in this house that doesn’t serve a function and in some cases, multiple functions,” Porges said. “The joy of tiny living is that it strips your needs down to the basics.”
The space has a simple dining table with two chairs that can be used as a work station, and a sleek, stainless-steel kitchen with an induction cooktop, mini-fridge, microwave, electric kettle and deep shelving that fits a surprising amount of cookware and dishware.
It’s a good thing the chicken coop is only a few yards away — Porges can whip up farm-fresh scrambled eggs in minutes!
He decided to make his full bathroom as sustainable as possible, opting for a dry-flush toilet to conserve water.
Finally, the panoramic lounge area doubles as a queen-side bed, with storage beneath it and USB plugins for media. There’s even an option to add a flat-screen TV, which would pop up from a hidden side panel.
But there may never be a need for it when you can embrace your inner stargazer at the end the day, and wind down by gazing up at the galaxy.
“This is really about using what you need and nothing more,” Porges said. “And really making the most of the outdoor space around you.”
Porges, who splits his time between Beacon, New York, and Brooklyn, New York, rents his tiny house on Airbnb.
-
Steve Niedorf
Take a tour of tiny homes across the country
Obsessed with tiny homes? We are, too. See inside some of our favorites from across the country.
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
If Joanna Gaines designed a tiny home, this 290-square-foot home from Handcrafted Movement would be it.Handcrafted movement
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The home features a cozy electric fireplace, a farmhouse-style sink and an Edison Bulb chandelier that gives it a chic but homey vibe.Handcrafted movement
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
Home sweet home.Handcrafted movement
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
LED lighting brightens up the bathroom which features a five-foot long freestanding tub with rain shower-head.Handcrafted movement
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
Upstairs in the loft bedroom, a storage shelf, baskets and hanging rod make space for clothes and other items.Handcrafted movement
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
This 400-square-foot charmer is a slice of heaven.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
"It's very open, very airy and very much a sanctuary," the owner said. "You can live there year-round and feel like you're cuddled in the space."Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
With vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, the home offers a spacious living room that flows past an eat-in bar to the kitchen, all with stylishly exposed beams and large skylights.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The bedroom offers a double closet, a ceiling fan for staying cool in the summer and a door to the backyard.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
When designer and architect Christi Azevedo came across a place with a former French laundry for sale in San Francisco, she had the perfect idea for the 88-square-foot boiler room: to transform it into a full-service guest apartment.Cesar Rubio
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
"The entire place was a wreck, but there were loads of details remaining," she said. The space, which she lovingly calls the "Brick House," was given an efficient and modern upgrade.Cesar Rubio
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
It now hosts a new IKEA kitchen, complete with a stainless steel countertop and custom upper doors of sanded acrylic.Cesar Rubio
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The bed loft, complete with a queen mattress and plenty of storage, is located by way of a glass landing.Cesar Rubio
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
A 42-inch bath features a wall-mount toilet, a custom stainless steel medicine cabinet, small sink and floor drain shower.Cesar Rubio
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
It may be tiny, but the new 160-square-foot home feels much bigger thanks to its long panoramic windows that draw the outdoors in.Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
The living space is small but efficient. There's a double-sized daybed (queen-bed optional), extensive storage and LED lighting.Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista
-
Take a tour of tiny homes across the countryof
Maple cabinetry fills the kitchen, along with a stainless sink, small dining/work table, undercounter refrigerator/freezer and solid butcher block tops. Vacation in the mountains, anyone?Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista