Former president George W. Bush to appear on TODAY for his 'Portraits of Courage' book

Former President George W. Bush has famously taken to painting as his creative outlet since leaving office. His subjects have included world leaders, family members and several beloved pets.

Now, his portraits of some of the military veterans who have touched Bush's life are the focus of his upcoming book, “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

The nation’s 43rd president will visit the TODAY studio on Feb. 27 for an exclusive, two-part live interview followed by a Facebook Live to discuss the book.

Grant Miller / From the book "Portraits of Courage" The former president's painting of the dance he shared with veteran Melissa Stockwell.

In the days leading up to the interview, TODAY will release a 10-part digital video series that highlights some of the wounded warriors that his book spotlights. Ten portraits from the book, with excerpts read aloud by the president and interviews with the veterans will be featured in the videos online.

The first video focused on Iraq War veteran Melissa Stockwell, who shared the story of how she lost her leg in combat and went on to triumph.

Bush will donate proceeds of the book, which can be pre-ordered online, to the George W. Bush Presidential Center, a non-profit organization that helps post Sept. 11 veterans and their families make successful transitions to civilian life.