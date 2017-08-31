It's no secret that tiny homes are, well, tiny. But this tiny home? It's seriously small.
At only 102 square feet, the so-called "Nugget" home from Modern Tiny Living, an Ohio construction company that specializes in tiny houses, is about half the size as many other tiny homes. But what it lacks in space, it makes up for in modern design and beautiful fixtures.
Tiny 'Nugget' home is seriously adorable -- and only 100 square feetPlay Video - 0:43
This particular model costs between $29,000 and $36,000 and takes eight weeks to build.
Before you balk at the price tag, Robbie Hendricks of Modern Tiny Living is quick to point out that the Nugget is no cheap, plastic camper — it's a true house.
"We are here to build beautiful, real homes that are robust enough to stand the test of time, and then hand down to your kids," he told TODAY Home in an email.
While it's true that some people are shying away from the tiny home trend, this one is so pretty you just might change your mind.
The kitchen has a mini fridge and plug-in stove that's removable for extra space, so you don't have to give up cooking when you move in. There's also a copper faucet, butcher-block countertops and plenty of light. Everything is powered by the home's solar panels.
There's no denying the house is small, at only 12 feet long, but there's a decent sleeping space that can double as a lounge area, and a full bathroom, too.
Steve Niedorf
Obsessed with tiny homes? We are, too. See inside some of our favorites from across the country.
If Joanna Gaines designed a tiny home, this 290-square-foot home from Handcrafted Movement would be it.Handcrafted movement
The home features a cozy electric fireplace, a farmhouse-style sink and an Edison Bulb chandelier that gives it a chic but homey vibe.Handcrafted movement
Home sweet home.Handcrafted movement
LED lighting brightens up the bathroom which features a five-foot long freestanding tub with rain shower-head.Handcrafted movement
Upstairs in the loft bedroom, a storage shelf, baskets and hanging rod make space for clothes and other items.Handcrafted movement
This 400-square-foot charmer is a slice of heaven.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
"It's very open, very airy and very much a sanctuary," the owner said. "You can live there year-round and feel like you're cuddled in the space."Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
With vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, the home offers a spacious living room that flows past an eat-in bar to the kitchen, all with stylishly exposed beams and large skylights.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
The bedroom offers a double closet, a ceiling fan for staying cool in the summer and a door to the backyard.Stephanie Butchin/Broken Glass Images Real Estate Photography
When designer and architect Christi Azevedo came across a place with a former French laundry for sale in San Francisco, she had the perfect idea for the 88-square-foot boiler room: to transform it into a full-service guest apartment.Cesar Rubio
“The entire place was a wreck, but there were loads of details remaining,” she said. The space, which she lovingly calls the “Brick House,” was given an efficient and modern upgrade.Cesar Rubio
It now hosts a new IKEA kitchen, complete with a stainless steel countertop and custom upper doors of sanded acrylic.Cesar Rubio
The bed loft, complete with a queen mattress and plenty of storage, is located by way of a glass landing.Cesar Rubio
A 42-inch bath features a wall-mount toilet, a custom stainless steel medicine cabinet, small sink and floor drain shower.Cesar Rubio
It may be tiny, but the new 160-square-foot home feels much bigger thanks to its long panoramic windows that draw the outdoors in.Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista
The living space is small but efficient. There’s a double-sized daybed (queen-bed optional), extensive storage and LED lighting.Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista
Maple cabinetry fills the kitchen, along with a stainless sink, small dining/work table, undercounter refrigerator/freezer and solid butcher block tops. Vacation in the mountains, anyone?Steve Niedorf / Courtesy of Escape Vista
While most people would have to pare down before moving into any tiny home, there is some storage space. There are drawers under the bed and wraparound shelving throughout the home, perfect for plants, books and knickknacks.
The house weighs 4,500 pounds, meaning it's light enough for you to take it on the road if you're driving an SUV. Cross-country road trip, anyone? We think it's time for a vacation.