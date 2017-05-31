Hoda Kotb's hope for daughter Haley Joy: Be comfortable in your skin

This article is part of TODAY Style's "Love Your Body" series.
Dear Haley,
Some thoughts about the perfectly put-together you:
• Your eyes: Use them to see the good in people and each day.
• Your ears: Listen for small words of wisdom from those around you (and to music that lifts you up).
• Your smile: Share it often.
• Your hands: Lend them and hold mine whenever you need to.
• Your belly: It will get tickled a lot by the pompoms I'll be shaking for you constantly.
• Your brain: No one cares what it weighs or if another brain "wore it better" so value it and share the best of it.
• Your heart: Listen to it, follow it and figure out what and who makes it beat faster.
• Your skin: Strive to be comfortable in it your whole life.
• Your back: I've got it; always.
• Your fanny: Sit on it often and look around — there's beauty everywhere.
• Your feet: Run, don't walk, toward life's adventures and your dreams.
• Your soul: Float next to mine forever.
Now I'm going to hug your beautiful little being. Squish.
Mom xo
Women bare it all to embrace their beauty ahead of swimsuit seasonPlay Video - 5:31
Women bare it all to embrace their beauty ahead of swimsuit seasonPlay Video - 5:31
RELATED: