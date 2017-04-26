This nautical dream house has its own lighthouse inside — take a tour!

share tweet pin email

When searching for a home, the first task is to find features you love — hardwood flooring, a fireplace or an office. For Lawrence Eidson and his wife, it was an unexpected feature of their Isle of Palms, South Carolina home that sealed the deal.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography It's hard to believe that there's a lighthouse inside of this charming home.

Set between the Atlantic Ocean and marshlands, this five-bedroom, six-bath, custom-built masterpiece encases a working lighthouse. Instead of guiding sailors to shore, however, this one lights your way to the kitchen.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography The light house quite literally sits in the middle of the house.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography That door leads into the pantry.

“It houses two things,” Eidson said. “Primarily, it’s a pantry. And on top of that is an HVAC [that] lights up!”

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography The open floor plan allows you to see the lighthouse from every angle. It really is the center of the home!

Thomas Evans Construction built the home, and Eidson and his wife first saw it when it was nothing but plywood. It wasn’t until many years later that they decided to purchase the 6,010-square-foot residence.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography And just like a real lighthouse, this house boasts some beautiful views.

“We looked for 15 years before we picked [a home], and everything just aligned,” Eidson says. “[It] had everything we were looking for.”

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography The nautical decor theme perfectly matches the home.

Currently on the market for $2.95 million with Ron Davis Realtors, this Southern beauty includes decks on three levels with views that stretch from the ocean all the way downtown.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography The master bedroom is complete with a balcony.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography How could anything feel stressful while soaking in this free standing tub?

Brazilian cherry hardwood floors extend throughout the home, while wood detailing accents the walls and even some ceilings. There’s also an elevator and a three-car garage on the ground level.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography This guest room has a tropical vibe.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography This pink bedroom is a girl's dream.

Between the family room and great room is a stunning two-story, double-sided stone fireplace. Adjacent to that is the island kitchen with the rope-accented lighthouse. And surrounding the space is a wraparound balcony with windows on all sides — Eidson’s favorite spot in the home.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography The nautical theme continues in the boy's bedroom. We love the stripes!

When not at the beach a half-mile away, the house offers an in-ground pool or relaxing spa out back.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography The double beds make it perfect for hosting guests.

While the home is full of unique character and charm, what initially made the couple stop and look at the property all those years ago is what drew them back to purchase it.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography Sit down with a book and relax in this cozy room.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography This kitchen leads out to the pool area, making it convenient for entertaining.

“The house just smells of wood,” Eidson says. It’s something he and his wife will both miss after six years of breathing in the pleasant aroma.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography The outdoor dining area is perfect for enjoying the warm South Carolina climate.

According to Eidson, this nautical-themed home is the ultimate beach house with everything you could want. It even comes completely furnished.

Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography Here's where you could find us!

Photos courtesy of Phil Shepard Real Estate Photography

