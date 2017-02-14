share tweet pin email

Paint can look quaint, but a decorative wallpaper in and around a room can really make it sing with style.

Joanna Gaines, star of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," is an expert at transforming spaces, and she's now bringing that same designer eye and expertise to her new Magnolia Home Wallpaper line, created in partnership with York Wallcoverings.

"I love the statement they make," said Gaines via press release. "They can be bold or subtle, but no matter which print you choose, it will reflect you. And that’s exactly what I hope your home is — a reflection of your family and your story," Gaines noted in an official press announcement.

Those who love Joanna's rustic, casual style will love these patterned selections, which include everything from soft, muted polka dots to illustrative botanicals, bygone newsprint, a vintage farm toile print and even a chalkboard wallpaper that is perfect for jotting down daily lists.

Prices range from $39.99 - $79.99 per roll and are sold in packs of two. For more information, visit Magnolia Home or York Wallcoverings.

Here are just a few of our favorite designs from the new Magnolia Home Wallpaper collection:

Chalkboard Wallpaper, $42.99 per roll, Leland's Wallpaper

Alexis Millis / York Wallcoverings / Magnolia Home Chalkboard: True to it's name, you can grab a piece of chalk and keep track of your daily errands and affirmations, too!

The Daily Wallpaper, $39.99 per roll, Leland's Wallpaper

Alexis Mills / York Wallcoverings / Magnolia Home The Daily: Archival newsprint from an actual 1930s paper brings a bit of small town to any home.

Homestead Wallpaper, $39.99 per roll, Leland's Wallpaper

Alexis Mills / York Wallcoverings / Magnolia Home Homestead: This traditional toile pattern is a vintage depiction of fields and farm life.

The Magnolia Wallpaper, $39.99 per roll, Leland's Wallpaper

Alexis Millis / York Wallcoverings / Magnolia Home Magnolia: This romantic illustration brings a classic floral feel to a space.

Shiplap Wallpaper, $42.99 per roll, Leland's Wallpaper

Alexis Mills / York Wallcoverings / Magnolia Home Shiplap: Now it's easier than ever to bring Joanna's favorite woodgrain material straight to your own walls (no nails necessary).

The Market Wallpaper, $39.99 per roll, Leland's Wallpaper

Alexis Millis / York Wallcoverings / Magnolia Home The Market: Now you can bring the chic architectural drawings of Magnolia Market right into your home.

Dots on Dots Wallpaper, $39.99 per roll, Leland's Wallpaper

Alexis Mills / York Wallcoverings / Magnolia Home Dots: Polka dots in soft, muted colors bring a charming spot treatment to any space.

Watercolor Check Wallpaper, $39.99 per roll, Leland's Wallpaper