Snow way! This amazing 'ice house' is frozen in time

Oh, the weather outside is frightful!

That's the tune much of the Northeast is singing as the region braves a winter storm that dumped a mix of sleet and snow from Washington to Boston on Tuesday.

And one home in Webster, New York, appears to be frozen in time thanks to the inclement weather.

Photographer and Rochester news anchor John Kucko posted photos of the home that is now being called the "ice house" on Twitter — and it instantly had the internet buzzing.

A mixture of cold temperatures, wind and a location along Lake Ontario resulted in the home being encased in ice, explained Kucko. Just looking at it makes us chilly!

At first glance, it looks like an intricate ice sculpture. Not a single area of the home was spared; from the windows to even the plants, it is covered in twisted, uniform icicles. The driveway even looks like an ice skating rink.

Kucko also posted a photo of a neighboring house, which seems to be faring slightly better even though it has its share of icicles.

The reason the ice house looks worse than its neighbor has to do with the lack of a retaining wall; the only thing protecting it from the water are rocks on the shoreline, so it kept getting pummeled, wave after wave, he explained on Instagram.

And if you're worried that people could be trapped in there, Kucko believes the house is only inhabited during the summer months and on some weekends, according to the Buffalo News.

But good luck getting in there anytime soon!