Sometimes we wish we could cast a spell and turn our frizzy bedhead into gorgeous, flowing locks. Emma Watson may not be a real wizard, but her gorgeous hair has us wondering if some of that "Harry Potter" magic is rubbing off on her beauty routine!

From the bushy waves she wore to play Hermione Granger to the pretty pixie she cut after filming wrapped and the long, beautiful curls she's shown off as Belle in the new "Beauty and the Beast" movie, Emma Watson's hair has changed dramatically over the years. She's certainly not afraid to try something new.

Take a look back at the star's best hair moments.

Slideshow Photos Shutterstock, Getty Images Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle Emma Watson has played Hermione in the "Harry Potter" and Belle in "Beauty and the Beast." Take a look back at her gorgeous hair evolution! Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2000 - Just a fresh-faced 10-year-old at the time, Emma Watson was announced as the actress picked to play Hermione Granger in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The young star sported eyebrow-grazing bangs and wavy hair like her character. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2001 - Watson parted her bangs and pulled her hair back into an age-appropriate updo for the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in New York City. Matt Baron/BEI via Shutterstock

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2002 - The star curled her long locks in cascading waves and accented the look with a white flower for an event in London. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2002 - Emma Watson pulled back the crown of her hair into delicate twists, a trendy style at the time, for the New York premiere of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2002 - Days later, the star styled her hair in a sleek, straight look for the Los Angeles premiere of "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." BEI via Shutterstock

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2004 - Watson rocked an '80s-style side ponytail for a film premiere in London. UK Press via Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2004 - The actress sported hair a shade lighter than her natural color and styled her tresses in flattering ringlets and a deep side part for an appearance on MTV's "Total Request Live" in 2004. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2004 - Watson pulled her hair back into an elegant updo with added volume on top and side-swept bangs. She added a white flower to match the embellishments on her dress at the London premiere of "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban." AP

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2005 - At 15, Watson wore her hair in messy, tousled waves for the BAFTAs in 2005. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2005 - The star wore her hair in a curly updo for the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" in 2005. She accessorized the look with a ribbon for a look that played off the '20s-style of her silk dress! Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2005 - For an event in Tokyo, Emma Watson embraced her hair's natural texture and added a thick black headband. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2007 - Watson joined her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, right, and Rupert Grint for an event supporting "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." The star cut inches off her shoulder-length locks for a fresh, mature new 'do. AP

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2007 - Looking suddenly all grown up, the actress stepped out at London Fashion Week with a soft, loose hairstyle. A delicate braid acted as a headband for the romantic style that framed her face and accentuated her dramatic smokey eye. AP

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2007 - Watson attended a charity event in 2007 and sported a chic chignon with pulled back bangs and delicate wisps of hair at the temple for an effortlessly pulled-together look. UK Press via Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2008 - Watson attended the premiere of her film "The Tale of Despereaux" in Los Angeles with bouncy curls and face-framing bangs. WireImage

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2009 - The star matched the edgy vibe of her silver moto jacket with lighter, straightened locks and a deep side part. Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2009 - At the premiere of the sixth "Harry Potter" film, Watson arrived in a piece-y updo with two red ribbons snaked throughout. UK Press via Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2009 - Looking very New York City chic, Watson paired a leather cutout dress with a classic blowout that featured just a subtle curl at the edges. Corbis via Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2010 - The stylish actress chopped off a few inches of her hair for a trendy lob in 2010. She wore her hair in voluminous curls to attend the Met Gala that year. AP

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2010 - A few months later, she grew out her hair and sported longer locks for the Glastonbury music festival. She wore her hair in a loose side braid for the outdoor event. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2010 - To step out from Hermione Granger's shadow, Watson cut her hair into a dramatic pixie after the cast finished filming the final installment of the franchise. The star recently told Vanity Fair, "It's the sexiest I've ever felt." AP

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2010 - The star added an extra feminine touch to her new 'do with a dainty gold headband. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2011 - Watson attended an awards show in London wearing her hair in a slicked back style and bold side part. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2011 - The star attended an event for the final Harry Potter film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2," wearing her hair in a chic, overgrown pixie. WireImage

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2012 - Emma Watson attended a pre-awards show party in London, sporting her short locks in a slicked-back style with a deep side part. WireImage

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2012 - In September 2012, Watson attended a screening of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" in New York City. She showed off her blunt bob styled in a sleek, straight fashion. WireImage

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2012 - One month later, Watson styled her short 'do in a windswept bun framed by shorter layers around the face. The look was effortless and fun; the perfect choice for an industry event in Hollywood. FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2013 - The actress wore her hair in a sculpted faux-bob for the premiere of "This is the End" in Hollywood. The polished look was a departure from her typical fuss-free style. FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2013 - Watson continued her streak of daring updos for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Bling Ring." The star opted for a pulled-back look with interlocking braids at the nape of the neck for a cool, bohemian take on the standard style. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2014 - Watson attended the Oscars in March 2014 where she rocked distinct side bangs and a low ponytail for the award ceremony. FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2014 - Later that month, Watson attended the premiere of "Noah" in Madrid. She wore her shoulder-length hair in effortless waves and a deep side part. FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2014 - This was a look to remember! Watson accentuated her sleek Calvin Klein dress with an elegant topknot and shimmering silver accents at the base of the bun. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2014 - Later that year, Watson went with old Hollywood curls for the British Fashion Awards. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2016 - In March 2016, Watson showed off her short locks while lighting the Empire State Building for International Women's Day. The star chopped off several inches for a chin-length bob with blunt bangs in a softer, strawberry-blond hue. FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2016 - Watson attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2016 where she pulled back her hair for a slicked back look. This sleek style has become one of the biggest trends for spring! FilmMagic

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2016 - The star also embraced the slicked back look for the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The edgy look fit perfectly with the "Manus x Machina" theme of the evening. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2016 - Watson sported a darker hair color for the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards in October 2016. The actress chose a center part and pulled her hair back into a loose, curly updo for the event. Getty Images

Emma Watson's hair evolution: From 'Harry Potter's' Hermione to Disney's Belle of 2017 - Gearing up for her debut as Belle in the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" film, Emma Watson looked every inch the princess at the Elle Style Awards in February 2017. The star pulled her hair back in a polished ponytail for an effortlessly glamorous effect. Getty Images

Emma Watson became one of the most famous 10 year olds in the world when she took on the role of Hermione Granger in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." With her wavy hair and eyebrow-grazing bangs, she looked like the perfect choice for the part!

Dave Hogan / Getty Images In August 2000, Emma Watson was chosen to play Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" series.

The actress looked polished in 2007 for a photo call promoting "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." The star's sleek hair was blown out into a sophisticated style with tons of volume and a deep side part.

SANG TAN / ASSOCIATED PRESS Emma Watson joins her "Harry Potter" co-stars Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in June 2007.

After filming for the final "Harry Potter" film wrapped, Watson chopped off her long locks into an elegant pixie. She recently told Vanity Fair that the closely cropped look was "the sexiest I've ever felt."

Joel Ryan / ASSOCIATED PRESS Emma Watson strikes a pose with her shockingly short new 'do in November 2010.

As her adorable pixie continued to grow, Watson styled her hair into a slicked back look for a polished look that complemented her edgy cutout dress and neutral makeup perfectly.

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images The star attended the ELLE Style Awards in February 2011.

By late 2012, Watson's hair had grown out to a chic bob. She continued to embrace the sleek effect of her formerly short style by keeping her tresses straight.

Jason Kempin / WireImage Watson attended a screening of her film "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" in September 2012.

Several months later, Watson arranged her longer locks into an intricately braided updo for a look that blended a graceful chignon with bohemian vibes. Super cool!

Emma Watson attended the premiere of "The Bling Ring" in June 2013.

By March 2014, Watson's hair had reached new lengths — and got a brand new color! Her shoulder-length waves were styled in a deep side part and showed off a rich brunette hue.

Fotonoticias / FilmMagic Watson walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Noah" in Madrid.

Two years later, Watson was back to her lighter hue and chopped off several inches for a chin-length bob with blunt bangs.

Brent N. Clarke / FilmMagic Emma Watson posed for photos after lighting The Empire State Building for International Women's Day in 2016.

Then in February 2017, the star shifted back to the dark side to promote her film "Beauty and the Beast." She pulled back her shoulder-length locks into a windswept updo that Belle would surely approve!

David M. Benett / Dave Benett/Getty Images Emma Watson attended the Elle Style Awards in February 2017.

However she decides to style her hair, we're excited to see what Watson does next.